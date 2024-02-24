Should Coyote Conor Geekie Be in the AHL or NHL in 2024-25?

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has already seen two significant parts of the rebuild step foot in the NHL. That’s Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, two players hoping to be integral parts of the organization. Both were first-round picks and took different paths to the NHL. Cooley spent a season with the Minnesota Gophers in the NCAA, then signed his entry-level contract (ELC). Guenther, on the other hand, took a bit longer. He played with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and then was up with the Coyotes.

Related: Coyotes Prospect Spotlight: Conor Geekie

Armstrong was in no way going to rush Guenther’s development, so he sent him back down to the WHL, this time with the Seattle Thunderbirds. After a brief stint with the Tucson Roadrunners, he was deemed ready and now is up in the big leagues. However, this article isn’t talking about either of the Coyotes’ rising stars; it’s talking about 2022 first-round pick Conor Geekie.

Geekie is over a point per game by a mile with the Swift Current Broncos, and while all is going well now, it’s next season that questions loom. Will he jump directly to the NHL? Will he bake with the Roadrunners in a similar way to Guenther? We’ll try answering those questions here, but it’s fair to note it’s very early in the process, and some questions may have to be answered later.

Bake With Tucson Roadrunners

The Roadrunners have seen multitudes of success this season, and it’s no surprise why when considering the product on the ice. They have plentiful youth across the lineup, with Maksymilian Szuber, Josh Doan, Nathan Smith, and Matthew Villalta. Under Armstrong, it appears there’s a sense to keep the NHL club competitive and ensure everything is going well in the minors, which has happened so far. Understanding the situation down the I-10, would it be best for Geekie to bake with the Roadrunners?

The former first-round pick has all the tools to succeed in the NHL, there’s no doubt. However, that being said, there are tons of benefits across the board with having Geekie bake with the Roadrunners. The first is just adapting to the speed of the American Hockey League (AHL), which is still significantly different from the WHL, where he is playing now. He’ll also be playing against men, veterans who aren’t the average 18-year-old like the WHL offers.

Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s also been proven to work; Guenther is a prime example of such. Josh Doan is an example, too, someone who looked like he could’ve made the jump after the 2022-23 season but was sent to the Roadrunners to round out his game. The Coyotes are also not in any rush to be Cup contenders. Yes, it would be nice for that phase to be sooner rather than later, but rushing Geekie could ruin his development, causing catastrophic issues down the line.

Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin has a track record of developing players exceptionally well, and if Geekie were to play there in 2024-25, he’d be in good hands.

Jump Directly to NHL With Coyotes

On the flip side, if Geekie is deemed ready by the scouting staff and the rest of the management, he could be up with the Coyotes as soon as opening night of next season. Of course, he would have to impress the coaching staff with flying colors during training camp and preseason games, but with his skill set, anything is possible. With his 6-foot-4 frame, Geekie doesn’t shy away from contact, as he can lay the boom when given the opportunity. It’s something the Coyotes could use, especially now, as they’ve lost 11 straight games.

Conor Geekie gets tossed for a hit 11 seconds in 😬 #2024IIHFWorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/qjwWgdU8IU — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) December 31, 2023

He’s also a pure goalscorer. In the WHL this season, the 19-year-old has 32 goals in 40 games. So, if he were to jump directly to the NHL with the Coyotes, they’d add an elite goalscorer to the lineup. Don’t sleep on his playmaking abilities, as he’s on pace for 56 assists this season. However, while seeing Geekie at the NHL level as soon as October 2024 would be a sight to see, it may not be the most logical. Some parts of his game still need refinements, and in the long run, it may be best to start with the Roadrunners.

That doesn’t mean he won’t get a shot with the Coyotes, though, as we could have a Guenther situation. Proving it with the Roadrunners and getting a well-deserved call-up could happen. It’s still a while away before anything happens, but this situation will definitely be something to watch as next season approaches.

What Should Coyotes Do?

As mentioned, it’s still extremely early to find out where Geekie will end up in 2024-25. With that being said, however, it’s best to have him bake in the AHL with the Roadrunners. It worked with Guenther, and it’ll work with Geekie, and while they are two different players, baking longer never hurts. What would hurt is rushing him to the NHL and having issues with his development path. That would be a nightmare for all parties involved, especially due to where he was drafted. Whichever avenue they do go down, Armstrong, so far, has an excellent track record, so rest assured, Geekie’s future is in good hands.