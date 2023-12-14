Maple Leafs’ Minten & Cowan to Be Keys for Canada at WJC

After having impressive training camps for the Toronto Maple Leafs at the start of the 2023-24 season, two of the team’s top prospects will be on centre stage at the World Junior Championship for Team Canada.

Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan made the cut as they’re part of the 22, possibly 23-man, roster as they’ll be exchanging their blue and white colours for red and white in Sweden. Both players are looking to help push Canada toward achieving a third straight gold medal. While many expected Minten to be in contention to make the team, Cowan definitely surprised many with his blazing start to the season and earned a spot.

While they may be further down the depth chart, Minten and Cowan are expected to play critical roles for Canada. It may not be a highly talented team as it was in the past, but it’s one that’ll definitely work hard and display a strong compete level. Both thrive in that area and could be key contributors at the WJC.

Minten’s Two-Way Play & Leadership

Heading into the season, Minten was one of the older prospects to keep an eye on as there definitely was an opportunity for him to earn a roster spot. With the likes of Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli finding success and not being loaned, his chances quickly improved. When he was listed as not dressed in both of the games against the USports, that was a good indication that he had made the team.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Minten’s leadership and experience is going to be a factor for him heading into the tournament. He was named captain of the Kamloops Blazers and recorded 10 points in seven games before being dealt to the Saskatoon Blades, adding another five points in six games. After a strong preseason, he earned a spot to start the season with the Maple Leafs and he didn’t look out of place. He showed great poise and a strong work ethic in the four games that he played. Although his time in the NHL was short, getting that stint and experience is beneficial for a player.

Minten has said that the opportunity is huge to represent Canada at this tournament. As a result, it’s his play style that’s going to complement their game. He plays a very hard-nosed, two-way game as he displays great smarts and awareness. Minten is very aggressive when getting in on the forecheck and establishing an attack. He excels by getting great body positioning with his size to win puck battles down low and along the boards. When he doesn’t have the puck, he’s either making himself available to unleash his powerful shot or transitioning to defense in order to help out, close gaps and beak up plays.

While Minten isn’t going to be a go-to offensive player, the mindset and IQ alone shows that he’s going to be impactful. It’s possible that he could be utilized in a middle-six role given his power forward-like game, but can also be a factor if he’s on the penalty kill and power play. Since his play in Traverse City, Michigan showing that leadership and drive, it’s evident that he’s going to be relied on in a lot of key situations for Canada.

Cowan’s Tenacity and Speed

Many fans were thrown a curveball when the Maple Leafs selected Cowan 28th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. The team was hoping that selecting him as high as they did would pay off… And it’s certainly looking like it.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since the selection, Cowan has shined every step of the way. From standing out at the rookie tournament in Traverse City to an impressive showing in the preseason, Cowan has delivered early on and put himself on display. Since being sent back to the London Knights of the OHL, Cowan has 39 points in 23 games, a 105-point pace for this season. Considering he was getting a good look with the Maple Leafs and was late coming back; he hasn’t slowed down one bit.

That’s just Cowan’s style of play, as he displays that puck-hounding mentality. He has the speed and energy to be tenacious when tracking loose pucks, pressuring opponents and to be a thorn in their sides. He’s got great agility to break away from the opposition and when he doesn’t have the puck, he displays an active stick to disrupt plays effectively and quickly transition to offense. There have been plenty of times this season where he’s in position at the right time to break a play up and when he has already generated speed, he’s off to the races. He’s very creative with the puck and is always playing at a high pace.

Given how he may be deeper down the depth chart, Cowan provides the drive and spark that can be beneficial in a fourth line role. That isn’t to say, that if he continues to be consistent with his game, he can move up in the lineup. He was a hopeful coming into camp, but the tenacity, speed and skill that he brings is something that Canada definitely liked.

Expect the Expected

When looking at Minten and Cowan’s game heading into the tournament, it’s to expect the expected.

Both players display a great work ethic, energy and an offensive skillset that found themselves on Team Canada’s roster. The tournament is a perfect opportunity for them to show the growth and development in their game against the best players in their age group. They have a chance to be a part of something special and to add some hardware to their junior resume.

They may be role players heading into the tournament, but both will be effective every step of the way.