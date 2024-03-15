Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bertuzzi, Matthews & Jarnkrok

The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night, skating away in the third period to a resounding 6-2 win. The team showed up at both ends of the ice, with standout performances throughout the lineup.

The Maple Leafs’ player of the game had to be Tyler Bertuzzi. Unfortunately, his best play, an incredible baseball swing-like, tip-in goal didn’t count. However, his partnership with first-line center Auston Matthews set the tone early in the game. They came out hard and helped control the pace from start to finish.

Interestingly, the game was a spirited affair. It included some on-ice physicality; however, it also had a tense exchange between the benches. The Flyers’ coaching staff was angry with the Maple Leafs for playing their top power-play line with their team up by five goals late in the game. Ironically, the Flyers scored shorthanded on the penalty kill.

These are two teams that, for some reason, just don’t seem to like each other. That dislike added an extra layer of intensity to the game. Although the Flyers didn’t quit, the Maple Leafs’ superior play earned them a key victory.

Item One: Three Reasons the Maple Leafs Won the Game

There were three reasons the Maple Leafs won Thursday night. First, they were offensively dominant and capitalized on their scoring opportunities – from the get-go. They were especially strong during the first and third periods, where they netted a total of six goals. Bertuzzi’s early goal set the tone for Toronto’s offensive onslaught; however, the team also got contributions from Matthews, Timothy Liljegren, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies to extend their lead.

Second, once again the Maple Leafs got strong goaltending from Ilya Samsonov. He turned aside 26 shots – some early great saves – to stifle the Flyers’ offence. When he plays like he did last night, he instills confidence in the team. He was on his game, and the Flyers simply had no chance for a comeback on the night.

Third, the Flyers had some uncharacteristic defensive struggles. They allowed the Maple Leafs to generate quality scoring chances throughout the game. There was a clear correlation between their defensive lapses and Toronto’s offensive success.

Item Two: Tyler Bertuzzi’s Best Play Didn’t Count

Although Bertuzzi appeared only twice on the scoresheet, he could have had far better numbers on the night. For as cold as he was during his previous couple of games, he was just as hot last night. His goal and assist impacted the game positively. While it seems redundant to spend space noting a play that didn’t count, his spectacular tip-in goal is something I hadn’t seen before.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, it was disallowed due to what was called a “hand pass” violation moments earlier. The fact is that the puck accidentally touched Matthews’ glove on its path around the ice. Had the Flyers not been worried about being buried alive in the first and the game had been closer, they might not have risked the challenge. The officials probably got it right, but it was the letter of the rule and not its spirit that kept Bertuzzi’s bang-bang play out of the record books.

As the season has progressed, Bertuzzi’s impact has become increasingly apparent. There’s a chance he can be a difference-maker for the Maple Leafs during the playoffs. If he maintains this level of play, he could be a potential X factor in the team’s playoff aspirations. If so, that would render his early-season struggles a distant memory.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Scores Goal #55

Even with Mitch Marner sitting out with an injury, Matthews continues to solidify his status as the franchise’s key player. Against the Flyers, he scored a goal and added an assist. The goal was his 55th of the season. That makes him the first player in Maple Leafs history to hit the 55-goal mark more than once in his career.

Matthews’ achievement continues to establish him both as one of the premier goal scorers in the NHL and the cornerstone of this Maple Leafs’ offence. He’s a threat to score every time he hits the ice. At the NHL level, he’s the only active player with multiple seasons of 40 or more even-strength goals, including an impressive 44-goal season in 2021-22.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As I’ve noted in posts before, Maple Leafs’ fans are incredibly fortunate to watch Matthews in his prime. There’s little doubt that, when all is said and done, he’ll be regarded as the best player in franchise history.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Calle Jarnkrok sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday’s game against the Flyers and is expected to miss some time as a result. Head coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned that the team won’t have a clear timetable for Jarnkrok’s return until he undergoes further evaluation at home.

In Jarnkrok’s absence, fans should look for players like Noah Gregor or Nick Robertson to step into the lineup. Both might even be considered for roles within the top six forward group. That might suit Robertson just fine.