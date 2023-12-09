NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Devils, Oilers, Sharks, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs got good news and bad news when it comes to Joseph Woll’s injury. Are the New Jersey Devils a fit for Tyson Barrie? Speaking of Barrie, did his agent call the Calgary Flames to see if there was a fit there? Finally, it is being reported that Mike Grier was at the Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota Wild game on Friday. Is something cooking between the Oilers and San Jose Sharks?

Woll Out Week-to-Week, Do the Maple Leafs Address Their Goaltending?

It could be worse, but Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll is facing a significant setback as he is sidelined week-to-week with a high ankle sprain, announced by the team on Saturday morning. While the injury, sustained during the third period of the recent victory against the Ottawa Senators, is not deemed more serious, it presents a notable challenge for the Leafs.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 25-year-old netminder collapsed in his crease after facing a routine shot from Senators forward Rourke Chartier. Although the Leafs haven’t disclosed a specific recovery timeline, the standard for high-ankle sprains suggests a four to six-week absence. Woll’s absence poses a critical challenge for the Leafs as they navigate a crucial stretch of the season without their star goaltender.

Will the Maple Leafs try and look for a quick fix in goal or will they go with what they have available?

Could Devils Go After Tyson Barrie?

According to Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show, the New Jersey Devils are deliberating their choices in light of Dougie Hamilton’s uncertain injury duration. There is potential interest in acquiring a point-producing defenseman, with Friedman specifically naming Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo of the Carolina Hurricanes as potential targets.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet fueled speculation, suggesting that Barrie’s addition to the Devils could make sense given Hamilton’s extended absence. Despite the Devils boasting a league-leading 35 percent efficiency on the power play, the notion of bolstering offensive firepower, particularly in Hamilton’s absence, remains a consideration.

The anticipated return for Barrie in a trade scenario is speculated to involve a mid-round pick, potentially with some salary retained. Such a move could provide Barrie with a fresh start while affording the Devils valuable depth on the right side, considering Hamilton’s placement on LTIR.

Flames Getting Calls About Interest in Barrie

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Insider Trading that the Flames havegotten calls on both Barrie and on DeAngelo over the last little while because obviously, ‘Hey, they traded Zadorov, they must have room for another defenceman.’ The agentes for both players have been told the team isn’t in a rush to acquire anyone.

The Flames aren’t buying and they aren’t in a rush to move their other trade prospects. Until that happens, there’s no need to bring in players on expiring deals to fill holes on the roster.

Might Oilers and Sharks Be Working on a Deal?

While it might be little more than a friendly visit, San Jose Sharks’ General Manager, Mike Grier, attracted attention with a notable appearance at the Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild game on Friday night. The fact that the Sharks are sellers and the Oilers are looking for a goaltender sparked speculation about the purpose of his attendance. Given that the Sharks are not set to face the Oilers until December 28th, Grier’s presence raised eyebrows and led many to speculate whether he was scouting potential players.

Mackenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks waits for the puck against Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to Mix Miller of The Hockey News, the Sharks’ surplus of defensemen, including Nikolai Knyzhov, Matt Benning, and Jan Rutta, positions them with potential trade assets that could align with Edmonton’s needs. If the Oilers are open to trading Philip Broberg, is there a fit there? So too, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has emerged as a potential trade target of interest for Edmonton. If the two sides are talking about something, might Grier have been popping to get more information on pieces that could come back the other way?

The purpose behind Grier’s attendance remains a subject of intrigue, with trade discussions and player scouting at the forefront of speculation.