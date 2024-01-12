NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Ducks, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the return status of Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog. Meanwhile, Trevor Zegras has been ruled out for 6-8 weeks because of a broken left ankle. The Edmonton Oilers will likely consider Corey Perry as a UFA signing. Finally, could Sean Monahan be the first NHL Trade Deadline domino to fall this season? Finally, Cutter Gauthier offered a bit more clarity on his exit from the Flyers.

Could Landeskog Be Back in Time for the Playoffs?

Gabriel Landeskog took to the ice on Thursday for the first time since undergoing cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee. This marks a significant step in his recovery after missing two consecutive seasons due to a substantial injury sustained following the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup victory in June 2022.

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite Landeskog’s return to practice, the road to a full comeback remains extensive, as indicated by Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar and GM Chris MacFarland. While there is optimism about his potential return for the Stanley Cup playoffs, MacFarland emphasizes the considerable distance he is from making a comeback. “It’s a long way off. And a lot needs to go right,” Frank Seravalli tweeted after speaking with the GM in an interview.

Trevor Zegras Out 6-8 Weeks

The Anaheim Ducks tweeted on Thursday: “Injury Update: Trevor Zegras suffered a broken ankle on Tuesday and will have surgery in the near future. He will be out approximately 6-8 weeks. In the same game, Pavel Mintyukov suffered a separated shoulder and will be out approximately six weeks.”

Obviously, this is not good news for the Ducks, both in terms of Zegras helping the team on the ice and the potential of an in-season trade if rumors of his being available were true. This doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of a deadline move but because he was struggling this season and now he won’t be back until around March, trading him before the March 8 deadline seems like a long-shot. If a deal is made, it will probably be in the offseason.

Oilers May Kick Tires on Corey Perry

During the intermission of the Edmonton Oilers versus Detroit Red Wings game, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer said that the team might inquire about the interest level of Corey Perry this season. While he admitted that any team should do their due diligence, including the Oilers, Perry is the kind of player that could help Edmonton in their bottom six.

Stauffer was also asked the question during his own show and said, “My response would be: possibly.” “I think that there’s probably five or six teams, all of whom think they can win, would be in the mix. I think the Oilers have to contemplate looking at Corey Perry, 100 percent.”

Obviously, this doesn’t mean Perry is a lock to come to Edmonton. There are factors at play, including whether the player wants to come out west, what he’s looking to get paid, what role he wants to have on a team, and if he wants to be in a market where the spotlight is going to be bright considering what he’s been through recently.

Canadiens Have an Arrangement in Place to Trade Sean Monahan

Darren Dreger noted during TSN’s latest ‘Insider Trading’ segment that the Canadiens informed Sean Monahan before they signed him to his recent contract that they would look at trading him to a contender this season if the Canadiens weren’t in the mix. “…nothing has changed there…” Dreger said.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Dreger speculates that Monahan might be traded early before the looming deadline, citing the obvious demand for skilled centermen around the league. Potential landing spots for Monahan include the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, and Washington Capitals. Dreger expresses no surprise if Monahan becomes one of the first forwards dealt before the deadline based on the conversations he’s already had with Canadiens GM Kent Hughes.

It Wasn’t Just One Thing For Cutter Gauthier

As per a report on the Sporting Tribune, Cutter Gauthier offered some additional clarity on what went down between himself and the Flyers. He said he was still keeping the specific details private (at least for now), but added:

“It wasn’t one specific reason why I asked for a trade. It was multiple, re-occurring issues that I’d seen over the past year and a half, two years of being under the Flyers organization. It kind of hit me all at once, thinking ‘I can’t move forward with this’ and ‘I really need to step up for myself and see what’s best for my future’ and that’s what I did.”

Clearly, there was something going on or instances where he was getting the wrong vibe from the organization that made him either a) uncomfortable or b) realize that he wasn’t going to get the opportunity that he was hoping for with the franchise. Or, at the very least, that was his impression.

Gauthier did confirm that his plan is to sign his entry-level contract with the Ducks when his college season is over. It will be interesting to see how he fits in with Pat Verbeek’s process of easing rookies into the NHL by sitting them and limiting their games. Or, if the rules will apply differently based on his path to the NHL.