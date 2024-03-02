Panthers Can’t Pay High Asking Price for Penguins’ Jake Guentzel

The Florida Panthers are at the top of the regular season mountain. They are currently tied with the Boston Bruins for first in the NHL with a record of 39-16-4 with 84 points. They look to get back into the playoffs for the fourth straight season and the 10th time in franchise history.

The trade deadline is next week on Mar. 8, and Florida could be looking to bolster their lineup for a playoff push. For the past month, rumors have been circulating about the possibility of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel being traded to Sunrise as his contract expires this offseason. As great as it would be, it would prove too costly for the Cats.

Guentzel Has Been a Key Contributor for Pittsburgh For Years

Since being drafted in the third round, 77th overall by the Penguins in 2013, Guentzel has been a major piece for the squad. Over his time there, he’s scored 219 times and assisted on 247 others. Furthermore, he has a plus-53 rating in his career. Additionally, he brings a ton of playoff experience with him, claiming a Stanley Cup in his rookie season along with 58 points (34 goals, 24 assists) in 58 postseason appearances.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s also played on the same line as one of the best players in the NHL, Sidney Crosby. He has much valuable experience that any NHL team would be ecstatic to have. But he will come with a hefty price tag.

Pittsburgh Will Ask for Too Much

Guenztel has been a star for the Penguins in the shadow of Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Despite this year being the final year of a 5-year $30 million deal, they could ask for a lot for a player who collected at least 20 goals in the past seven seasons.

ESPN suggested a three-team trade that involved the Pens retaining 50% of his salary and the Cats only giving up mid-round draft capital (from ‘NHL trade deadline 2024: Deals we want to see before Mar. 8’, ESPN, Feb. 27, 2024). In a perfect world, that would be fantastic. But that’s unfortunately unrealistic. Florida may have to give up a roster piece in Anton Lundell or a prospect such as Mackie Samoskevich. Additionally, their next first-round pick is not until 2026, so anything before that is unavailable.

Guenztel May Not be Ready Right Away

Ironically, Guenztel is sitting out with an upper-body injury after his game against the Panthers on Feb. 14. The timetable for his return was four weeks. Still, the soonest he could be back is Mar. 10. However, he was recently placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

As a result of his placement on reserve, it is unknown how long the injury could linger for him. He may not be 100% this season. And with how badly the Cats were injured this past postseason, it could be brutal for him to return to the dance despite his success.

What’s Next for the Panthers and Guenztel?

With the trade deadline less than a week away, anything is possible. The Panthers are still trying to gun it for a big push toward a higher seed. On the other hand, the Penguins appear to be retooling for the future, as their playoff aspirations this season are on life support.

Despite trades being done by the two teams in the past, it does not look like the Panthers will budge on grabbing Guenztel. The unpredictability of the deadline surprises fans across the NHL, and something could very well come out of left field. But if Florida is going to make a move, it’s unlikely they will ship off a ton of assets for the former 40-goal scorer, especially considering how good their current roster is playing.