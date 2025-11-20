Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Canadiens – 11/20/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (10-8-2) at CANADIENS (10-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is likely to start after Thompson made 26 saves Wednesday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zach Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Joshua Roy — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Bolduc remains on the top line and first power-play unit, and Slafkovsky will continue to play with Kapanen and Demidov. … The Canadiens held an optional morning skate.

