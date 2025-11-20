Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Canadiens – 11/20/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (10-8-2) at CANADIENS (10-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is likely to start after Thompson made 26 saves Wednesday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zach Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Joshua Roy — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Bolduc remains on the top line and first power-play unit, and Slafkovsky will continue to play with Kapanen and Demidov. … The Canadiens held an optional morning skate.
