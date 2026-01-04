Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blackhawks – 01/04/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-11-11) at BLACKHAWKS (16-18-7)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman
Mark Stone — Brett Howden — Mitch Marner
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton
Jaycob Megna — Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Carter Hart
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Brayden McNabb, Alexander Holtz
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate; the Golden Knights practiced in Chicago on Saturday. … Schmid could start after Hart made 15 saves in a 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – January 3, 2026
- Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 01/02/26
- NHL Morning Recap – January 1, 2026
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis
Colton Dach — Nick Foligno — Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)
Status report
Soderblom is the likely starter for Chicago after Knight made 32 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Blackhawks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Bedard, Nazar and More
- NHL Morning Recap – January 4, 2026
- Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Capitals – 01/03/26