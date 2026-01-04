Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blackhawks – 01/04/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman

Mark Stone — Brett Howden — Mitch Marner

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Jaycob Megna — Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Brayden McNabb, Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate; the Golden Knights practiced in Chicago on Saturday. … Schmid could start after Hart made 15 saves in a 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis

Colton Dach — Nick Foligno — Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

Soderblom is the likely starter for Chicago after Knight made 32 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest for THW: