Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blackhawks – 11/20/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (9-5-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-5-4)

8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, CHSN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson – Berkly Catton

Eeli Tolvanen – Freddy Gaudreau — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Fisker Molgaard is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … McCann remains day to day after taking part in the Kraken’s morning skate Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Donato — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Jason Dickinson (upper body), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Bertuzzi is expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Latest for THW: