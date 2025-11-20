Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blackhawks – 11/20/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (9-5-5) at BLACKHAWKS (10-5-4)
8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, CHSN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson – Berkly Catton
Eeli Tolvanen – Freddy Gaudreau — Shane Wright
Tye Kartye — Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)
Status report
Fisker Molgaard is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … McCann remains day to day after taking part in the Kraken’s morning skate Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Kraken Recall Forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard From Coachella Valley
- 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-2 Loss to the Red Wings
- Each Pacific Team’s Most Concerning Stat So Far
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Donato — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Jason Dickinson (upper body), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Bertuzzi is expected to return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 5-2 Win Over the Flames
- NHL Morning Recap – November 19, 2025
- Bedard’s Second Hat Trick Leads Blackhawks to 5-2 Win Over Flames