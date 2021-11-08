Red Wings Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Detroit Red Wings5
Final
Vegas Golden Knights2

NHL Standings

Game Details

Red Wings
(6-5-2, 14 pts)		Golden Knights
(6-6-0, 12 pts)
Bertuzzi & Suter – 1 goal, 1 assist eachNicolas Roy – 1 goal, 1 assist
Fabbri, Namestnikov, Raymond – 1 goal eachJonathan Marchessault – 1 goal
Gagner, Hronek, Leddy – 2 assists eachPietrangelo & Theodore – 1 assist each
Stephens & Zadina – 1 assist each
Thomas Greiss – 40 shots, 38 savesLaurent Brossoit – 29 shots, 25 saves
Morning Skate newsletter Click To Subscribe

Next Game

Detroit Red Wings(6-5-2, 14 pts)
Tues, Nov. 9, 7:30 pm
Edmonton Oilers(9-1-0, 18 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Gustav Lindstrom (D)UndisclosedIR
Jakub Vrana (LW)ShoulderIR
Seth Barton (D)UndisclosedIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Suter, Bertuzzi lead Red Wings to 5-2 win over Vegas (ClickOnDetroit)
Red Wings: 3 (Way too Early) Trade Targets – 2021-22
Dylan Larkin returns and so does Detroit Red Wings’ power play in 5-2 win over Vegas (Detroit Free Press)
Red Wings’ Larkin Putting Up League-Best Stats with New Linemates

Docs by The Hockey Writers Banner
Discover our player pages, full of stats and history. We also have detailed pages on drafts, awards, GMs, team histories, and much more.

2021-22 Season Stats