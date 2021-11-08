Red Wings Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Detroit Red Wings
|5
|Final
|Vegas Golden Knights
|2
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Red Wings
(6-5-2, 14 pts)
|Golden Knights
(6-6-0, 12 pts)
|Bertuzzi & Suter – 1 goal, 1 assist each
|Nicolas Roy – 1 goal, 1 assist
|Fabbri, Namestnikov, Raymond – 1 goal each
|Jonathan Marchessault – 1 goal
|Gagner, Hronek, Leddy – 2 assists each
|Pietrangelo & Theodore – 1 assist each
|Stephens & Zadina – 1 assist each
|Thomas Greiss – 40 shots, 38 saves
|Laurent Brossoit – 29 shots, 25 saves
Next Game
|Detroit Red Wings
|(6-5-2, 14 pts)
|Tues, Nov. 9, 7:30 pm
|Edmonton Oilers
|(9-1-0, 18 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Gustav Lindstrom (D)
|Undisclosed
|IR
|Jakub Vrana (LW)
|Shoulder
|IR
|Seth Barton (D)
|Undisclosed
|IR
2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Suter, Bertuzzi lead Red Wings to 5-2 win over Vegas (ClickOnDetroit)
Red Wings: 3 (Way too Early) Trade Targets – 2021-22
Dylan Larkin returns and so does Detroit Red Wings’ power play in 5-2 win over Vegas (Detroit Free Press)
Red Wings’ Larkin Putting Up League-Best Stats with New Linemates
2021-22 Season Stats
