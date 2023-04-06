Red Wings News & Rumors: Kasper, Cossa & More

Even though the Detroit Red Wings are nearing the end of the 2022-23 campaign, news continues to roll in. Today, we’ll provide updates on Marco Kasper, Sebastian Cossa, and other Red Wings prospects.

Marco Kasper Out For Remainder of 2022-23

On Wednesday afternoon, the Red Wings announced that Kasper will miss the remainder of the season:

Per Coach Lalonde, Marco Kasper (lower body) will likely not be available for the remainder of the season. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 5, 2023

Reportedly, Kasper suffered a broken kneecap – and played most of his debut with the injury.

“In retrospect, this is a little crazy,” Kasper shared. “I felt pain during the game, but thought to myself that I had to bite through now and play the game to the end.”

It’s reasonable to expect that the 2022 first-round pick will be given an opportunity to earn a full-time role in Detroit. His one-game cameo wouldn’t have come if the Red Wings didn’t feel he was ready for NHL action. The same could be said for his place in the lineup Sunday night in Toronto.

Marco Kasper after being selected by the Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kasper centered the second line with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond on his wings. He registered one shot in 14:59 of ice time.

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, the Red Wings have deployed their prospects sparingly in their first few NHL contests. Simon Edvinsson played just 15:34 against the Colorado Avalanche in his debut. In addition, Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom skated mostly in the bottom six as they got acclimated to the pace of the NHL.

Not Kasper, though. He stepped into a second-line role immediately and didn’t look out of place. That says something about his poise and potential.

Sebastian Cossa Named ECHL Goalie of the Month

March was a sterling month for Detroit’s goalie-of-the-future – Cossa was named the ECHL’s goalie of the month:

While many expected Cossa to play most of the year in the AHL, you can’t complain about the ice time (and results) coming out of Toledo. The netminder has put up an impressive 2.52 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%) in 43 games, winning 25 of those contests. In an offense-driven league like the ECHL, these are great numbers.

That said, it would be nice to see Cossa get another crack at the AHL. The Grand Rapids Griffins are without Alex Nedeljkovic, who is up with the Red Wings on an emergency recall. And due to injuries, they’ve been rolling with Cossa’s former tandem-mate John Lethemon and minor league journeyman Ryan Bednard as of late.

If not, Cossa still has the ECHL playoffs ahead of him. The Walleye are currently second in the Central Division and have already clinched a playoff berth.

Red Wings Prospects With Expiring Rights

With the offseason quickly approaching, the Red Wings are at risk of losing their rights to seven prospects, including:

RW Jack Adams

RD Gustav Berglund

LW Albin Grewe

LW Robert Mastrosimone

C Ethan Phillips

RD Oscar Plandowski

C/LW Pasquale Zito

If the Red Wings want to keep Berglund, Grewe, Plandowski, or Zito, they must sign them by June 1. Otherwise, the four are eligible to re-enter the NHL Draft.

College players Adams, Mastrosimone, and Phillips have until August 15 to sign before they become free agents.

Pasquale Zito while skating with the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Of the seven prospects listed above, Mastrosimone should be the top priority. The 2019 second-round pick produced 11 goals and 42 points in 38 games with Arizona State this year, leading the team in scoring. At the very least, he could be a depth player for the Griffins in the short term and have a few years to see if he’s NHL material.

The same could be said for Zito, Detroit’s sixth-round pick from 2021. Since joining the North Bay Battalion (OHL) midseason, he’s scored at a point-per-game pace. He also plays with an edge befitting a bottom-six role.

On a similar note, Chase Pearson and Victor Brattstrom did not appear in enough NHL games before the age of 25 to retain their restricted free agent status. Both will now be Group 6 unrestricted free agents and will be eligible to sign with any team this summer.

