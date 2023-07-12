Sharks Signing Filip Zadina Is a Smart Move for Both Sides

The San Jose Sharks have made perhaps their most noteworthy move of the 2023 free-agency period thus far, signing forward Filip Zadina to a one-year contract. Zadina was the sixth overall pick at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, but has not lived up to expectations, producing only 28 goals and 68 points in 190 NHL games across five seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. Having never fully found his place in Detroit, his contract was terminated this offseason. Although several teams showed interest in him, he ultimately found his way to San Jose, where the fit appears to be ideal. Both Zadina and the Sharks should benefit greatly from the partnership, a signing that could give both parties great rewards in the near future.

Sharks Are the Perfect Team for Zadina’s Breakout Opportunity

Zadina’s status as a high draft pick indicates his high potential, but his NHL numbers show that he hasn’t reached it yet. As other skilled Red Wings forwards developed quickly, he did not and fell down the depth chart. His struggle to belong in Detroit led to a difficult relationship with the front office, and a career reset may be exactly what he needs at this time.

Filip Zadina with the Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Sharks, in their current situation, seem to provide exactly what he is looking for. They don’t expect to win many games in 2023-24 and will be focused on developing their young players to lay the groundwork for future playoff runs. They can afford to give Zadina significant playing time, far more than he received in Detroit. He will have the freedom to take plenty of shots, work through his mistakes, and develop his high-ceiling offense through actual in-game NHL experience. He could also spend a lot of time on the San Jose power play in an effort to open up his offense even more.

Zadina says a conversation with Quinn helped convince him to pick #SJSharks: "We were on the same line, talking about how I can help the team and how the team can help me to prove my game and become a better player." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 11, 2023

As a top-10 pick, Zadina went to the Red Wings with high expectations and a lot of pressure to turn around the fortunes of the franchise. Now, on a rebuilding Sharks team, he’ll face much less pressure. As a skilled forward who is crafty with the puck, he’ll still be asked to fill a specific need, but he can simply take the ice and play hockey in a way he hasn’t been able to for years.

Contract Structure Is Perfect For Sharks

The Sharks’ approach to free agency this offseason has made one thing very clear: they’re not looking for any win-now moves. They’ve been one of the NHL’s less active teams, not making any splashy moves thus far and instead attempting to think with a long-term perspective.

Related: Sharks Take Quiet Approach During NHL’s 2023 Free Agency

Latest News & Highlights

The one-year, $1.1 million deal the Sharks gave Zadina fits this attitude perfectly. It is effectively a single-season test to see whether or not he can begin to reach the star potential he showed in his pre-NHL days. And although San Jose signed him as an unrestricted free agent, he will actually enter restricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, meaning that the Sharks hold control of his next contract if he has a breakout year and can just choose not to bring him back if he doesn’t.

This deal is the textbook definition of a low-risk, high-reward signing. It will either have no major impact on San Jose’s big-picture plan or give the franchise one of its next great forwards.

Sharks Plan For Now and Future

The Sharks’ front office, coaching staff, and players are all fully aware that they don’t expect to make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thankfully, they’re taking an approach to team building that sets them up well for success in the future, and the Zadina signing is yet another example. They are filling out the remaining roster spots with interesting young players, all of whom will have a chance to prove that they can be part of the franchise’s next playoff teams. Even if they don’t necessarily win games while doing so, they’ll be given that opportunity.

Zadina is the latest player to carry that distinction. He’s entering a new phase of his career, and it should benefit both him and the team with whom he plans to enter it.