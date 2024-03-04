Tonight’s Maple Leafs & Bruins Clash Could Be a Classic

Monday night’s game could be a classic. Any time the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins meet it presents a matchup that carries significant implications for both teams. For Maple Leafs fans, it’s a chance to see if their team can continue its recent strong form and potentially close the gap in the Atlantic Division standings. Except for the recent 6-2 hiccup against the Vegas Golden Knights last Tuesday (Feb. 27), the team is playing well.

The Bruins Are Looking to Rebound From a Bad Game Against the Islanders

Meanwhile, the Bruins are looking to rebound from an uncharacteristically listless 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. That defeat highlighted some concerning issues. After the game, head coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the team’s need for improved execution and effort, particularly after a sluggish start, allowing three goals during the first period.

However, some of the Bruins’ key players are sidelined with injuries. Pavel Zacha suffered a lower-body injury late in the first period of the Islanders game, forcing him out for the duration. The team was also without defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk.

The Maple Leafs Are Looking to Extend Their Winning Ways

Following a strong shootout win over the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Maple Leafs, on the other hand, are riding a wave of success. They have won nine of their last ten games and find themselves within striking distance of the second-place Bruins, trailing by just six points with two games in hand. Their recent games have seen them get standout performances from Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, and (as always it seems) William Nylander.

As well, the twosome of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are putting up points. The result? The Maple Leafs are climbing higher in the Atlantic Division standings.

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs have their own injury issues. Newcomer defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin has suffered a concussion. The most recent word is that there’s a chance that he could play tonight. (See the video above.)

Samsonson Will Get the Start Against Bruins

Ilya Samsonov is slated to start in goal for the Maple Leafs tonight. He started slowly against the Rangers in his last outing but got better as the game progressed, and his 32 saves earned him the starting role for tonight’s crucial game.

While Samsonov’s numbers are nothing to write home about (a 3.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .883 in 28 games), he’s managed to put up wins in seven of his last eight starts. His season record is now 15-5-6, and he’s proven himself as a reliable presence between the pipes for the Maple Leafs. In short, his return to solid play after December has been quite miraculous.

That said, facing the Bruins will be no easy task. Despite their last loss, the Bruins have an impressive offensive lineup that ranks ninth in the league with an average of 3.31 goals per game. Samsonov will need to remain calm in the crease and use his agility to help his Maple Leafs gain another important win.

The Maple Leafs Suddenly Are in an Intriguing Position

The Maple Leafs find themselves in an intriguing position. For the first time since who knows when the team is now within striking distance of the Bruins. They sit just six points back with two games in hand.

This week presents a huge opportunity for Toronto. They face the Bruins twice, first tonight in Toronto and then in Boston on Thursday. In between, the Maple Leafs have a Wednesday home game against the Buffalo Sabres. This condensed schedule is a test; however, if the Maple Leafs can perform well, the Atlantic Division pecking order might change drastically.

Given the importance of these games and that the team is carrying three goalies, is there a chance that Maple Leafs fans might see all three netminders get the start? After Samsonov tonight, it might be Joseph Woll or Martin Jones against the Sabres on Wednesday. If Samsonov has a solid game tonight against the Bruins, would he start again in Boston?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The next five days will be interesting. The trade deadline is looming, and there’s anticipation about potential roster moves for the Maple Leafs. General Manager Brad Treliving might seek to bolster the team’s defensive depth, particularly targeting another right-handed defenseman. With the playoff race heating up and every point crucial, adding another piece to the roster could provide the Maple Leafs with the necessary edge as they compete for postseason success.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin be the last defenseman the Toronto Maple Leafs add?

As the two teams face off tonight, fans should expect an intense and closely contested battle. Playoff implications are at stake, and because it’s the Bruins and the Maple Leafs, every shift should be crucial in determining the outcome of this highly anticipated matchup.

I’m particularly looking for Matthews and Marner to show up against David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand of the Bruins. The bottom line is that tonight’s game will be a chance for fans to witness great hockey. These are two teams that might face each other in the postseason.