5 Defenseman the Blues Should Target to Fix Special Teams

There are a handful of issues this season with the St. Louis Blues, and it’s been getting worse as the days pass. The Blues suffered a few major problems with the defensive core (especially on their special teams). Their top four defensemen are struggling to hold off the onslaught of shots. Increased shot totals are making it more and more difficult for the goaltending tandem of Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer to hold a level game where they are not getting outscored quickly. All of this resulted in the club being pushed out of a playoff spot.

Then again, the Blues were out of the playoff discussion in 2018-19 and were only one goaltending adjustment away from clinching a playoff spot and winning the Stanley Cup. Maybe this season is a possibility of something similar, one adjustment away from a promising rest of the season. After all, they just scrapped part of their defensive depth since trading Robert Bortuzzo to the New York Islanders on Dec. 8. Jakub Vrana was recently reported to be “available for trade” and then confirmed on waivers according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, which could be good for some trade bait if there is no improvement in Vrana. Here are five defensemen the Blues can consider acquiring to improve the top four defensive lines and special teams.

5. Nick Seeler

Position: Left Defense/Right Defense

Team: Philadelphia Flyers

Despite being 30 years old, Nick Seeler is not afraid to get his body in front of shots and is part of why the Philadelphia Flyers have one of the lowest shots against per-game totals in the league at the 28th spot (28.2). So far, Seeler is within the top 10 defensemen in the league in blocks (73).

However, with that in mind, he could be an untouchable player as he makes a big contribution to the Flyers’ penalty-killing unit and makes their goaltending do less work in front of the net. The Flyers need a winger, and maybe Vrana could add to an already young Flyers squad.

Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes Seeler another good candidate for the Blues is that he is a versatile defenseman who can play both left and right defenseman, which is great for their special teams on the penalty kill, as well as mixing within the top four defensive lines.

Related: Blues’ Vrana Heads to Springfield After Clearing Waivers

Latest News & Highlights

Another pro is that he is currently at an annual average salary (AAV) of $775,000 from a 2-year deal he signed with the Flyers in May 2022. Dealing Vrana to the Flyers would relieve some breathing room in the cap, but the Blues would also have to give up more in their forwards department to make up for the forward depth that they need. After this season, Seeler will also be an unrestricted free agent (UFA), so maybe the Blues can work out a deal during the free-agency period if a trade doesn’t work out.

4. Brett Pesce

Position: Right Defense

Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Brett Pesce can bring a lot to the table for the Blues and may have a lot of room to flourish on this Blues roster. Throughout his nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, he’s been crucial to some of their playoff runs, especially in 2018-19 when the Hurricanes made the Eastern Conference Finals. Standing at six-foot-three, Pesce has the size to hold down the defensive zone and because of that plays on the first penalty-killing unit for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes need more big bodies at the offensive end, and the Blues can sacrifice a possible forward like Kevin Hayes or Oskar Sundqvist to increase their cap space.

On the cap, Pesce is worth an AAV of $4.025 million this year until his contract expires next season when he becomes a UFA. He is also on a modified no-trade clause (NTC) that kicks in this season and will have to submit a list of 15 teams he would not like to be traded to. If the Blues come up as one of those teams then it will have to be happy hunting elsewhere for them.

3. Chris Tanev

Position: Right Defense

Team: Calgary Flames

Although he’s a right defenseman, the Blues could slide Chirs Tanev into the left side and mix him around the top four lines. This will help the Blues solve some of their special teams issues, especially on the penalty kill, where a shutdown defenseman like Tanev is needed. On the cap, Tanev would be a big load to carry at an AAV of $4.5 million, which is way over the Blues’ available cap space, meaning a trade for a few forwards and some picks could allow their cap to free up to handle Tanev’s contract. Vrana could be useful to the Flames, considering they need more firepower to play with a star playmaker like Jonathan Huberdeau.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tanev recently suffered an upper-body injury amidst trade rumors of him in a potential deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are also in need of a defenseman. It would be a tough battle between the Blues and the Leafs to see who could offer more for Tanev, considering his value to each of those teams in their current situation. This season, Tanev is on a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) and can list 10 teams he doesn’t want to be traded to. Tanev has seven points through 28 games played with the Flames this season.

2. Matt Grzelcyk

Position: Left Defense

Team: Boston Bruins

Matt Grzelyck has been key to the Boston Bruins on the penalty kill and could do the same for the Blues. His size may be an issue, but don’t let that fool you. He’s been able to keep the puck within the offensive zone very well, and that is just what the Blues need to increase their shot totals this season and get their special teams moving.

After returning from an injury in late November, Grzlycek has been struggling to get points on the board but has been a strong role player for the Bruins. This season, he only has one point through 17 games played, which doesn’t look like it’s going to set him on pace anywhere close to his career-high 26 points from last season. However, there is still plenty of hockey to go, so that could change.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cap-wise, Grzelcyk is worth an AAV of $3.687 million and will be a UFA next season. The good thing about trading for him is that the Blues don’t have to worry about an NTC on his current contract and shouldn’t have to give up much for him considering his performance this season. Unless the Bruins consider him a valuable asset to their squad, a trade with Vrana or Hayes and a pick should be enough to make this deal happen, considering the Bruins’ need for more forward depth.

1. Noah Hanifin

Position: Left Defenseman

Team: Calgary Flames

The Flames have a lot of defensemen who could fit the Blues’ needs on the special teams, and Noah Hanifin is just one of many who could be crucial to the Blues’ power play. Hanfin is not the biggest and most aggressive defenseman, but he can get the moving, especially with a lack of shots and goal-scoring on the power play. Hanifin has 15 points in 30 games played and could be a good replacement for Torey Krug or Nick Leddy if they can get rid of them by 2025 when they’re able to list teams they don’t want to be traded to on their NTC. Hanafin, on the other hand, will have to list eight teams he would like to not be dealt to due to his M-NTC.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the salary cap, Hanifin is worth $4.95 million and is a UFA next season, so trading for him wouldn’t be the best option for the Blues at the same time. They are better off trying to relieve some cap space during the offseason or trade deadline, and if worse comes to worse, they could use him as a rental if they are willing to sacrifice a forward who is eligible for a trade. Otherwise, he’s not entirely worth losing a forward if the Blues aren’t anticipating a playoff push this season.

Where the Blues Go From Here

With the recent firing of head coach Craig Berube on Dec. 12 and interim head coach Drew Bannister (who was called up from the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds) replacing Berube, the Blues hope to turn a fresh page into every aspect of their game. They recently hired Brad Richards as a consultant for their special teams and could use some expertise from an NHL veteran like Richards. A player like Hanifin would fit well as an extra line of depth and skill to a Richards lead special teams. It’s all down to the Blues from here on whether they will pursue him or not.