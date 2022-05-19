Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Strome, DeBrincat & the Dad Line

Hello Chicago Blackhawks fans and welcome to the offseason! The second round of the NHL playoffs is underway, and so far the postseason has NOT disappointed. Sure, it would be fun if the Blackhawks were still playing, but at least our anxiety levels are getting a break. I know, we’d all probably love to have some of that pacing and nail-biting and screaming at the TV right now; but such is life.

Instead, let’s get you up to date on some of the latest Blackhawks’ news and rumors, centered specifically around the top line from the 2021-22 season.

Kane Comes in First Again

Patrick Kane is still at it! For the second straight year in a row, the superstar winger was voted the league’s best stickhandler by his fellow players. As a matter of fact, according to the NHL Player Association’s annual poll, Kane received 57.3% of the votes. Connor McDavid came in second place, but with only 22.8% of the votes.

By an overwhelming margin, Kane has been voted the league’s best stickhandler for the second straight year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WnxH2tRzjC — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 12, 2022

My very own THW teammate Brook LoFurno mentioned on our latest Blackhawks Banter show that Kane is famous for being one of the best passers as well. Sure enough, the 33-year-old placed second in this department with 15.6% of the vote. The Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl won first place at 17.7%, and the Washington Capitols’ Nicklas Backstrom came in third at 15.4%.

This is not a biased poll people! The players are in the trenches night in and night out; they know what they’re talking about. It’s safe to say that Kaner is still among the best in the league, and he’s not slowing down. We look forward to watching his stickhandling and passing skills for years to come.

The Strome’s Greet a New Puppy

Dylan Strome and his family have a new golden retriever puppy named Benny! This is especially good news, as their former dog Wrigley died from post-operative complications in April. It turns out Benny comes from the same father as Wrigley, and the Strome’s are looking forward to him helping ease their grief from their first beloved pet.

Blackhawks dog news: Dylan Strome has a new golden retriever, Benny, a puppy with the same father as Wrigley pic.twitter.com/6Ux6IbOaiv — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 15, 2022

There’s nothing like some good puppy content! I’m sure Benny will keep the Strome’s on their toes in the months to come.

DeBrincat’s Welcome Baby Archie!

Well, we all know Blackhawks’ forward Alex DeBrincat is a competitive guy. Sure enough, he had to one-up his best buddy Strome last Wednesday with the announcement of his baby son, Archie. But Strome was one of the first to welcome this newest addition to the DeBrincat family.

Welcome to the world Archie!! Are we now officially #DadLine? https://t.co/E881eCu92h — Dylan Strome (@stromer19) May 18, 2022

This is phenomenal to see Baby Archie and Mama Lyndsey doing well! But did you notice Strome’s caption at the top? “Are we now officially #DadLine?”

It’s true that Kane, Strome and DeBrincat have been a dynamic top line and a high point in this dismal 2021-22 season. Kane welcomed his son in Nov. 2020, and Strome became a girl daddy in March of 2021. Now DeBrincat is a proud father as well.

Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat, along with veteran Patrick Kane, were a dynamic first line for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021-22 season. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

But will they truly be the Dad Line next season that Strome refers to? Of the three, Strome’s future seems the least uncertain. He’s a restricted free agent this summer. Will the Blackhawks re-sign him? Will Kane choose to stay? Will DeBrincat not be traded by general manager Kyle Davidson to the highest bidder for rebuilding picks and prospects?

The future is unclear. But for right now the Blackhawks’ top line can live vicariously through their recent success together, and the commonality of their young families.

That’s all for this edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors! Keep it right here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest news, updates and analysis throughout the offseason.