Blues’ Robert Thomas Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The NHL’s 2024 All-Star’s have officially been named, among them St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas. The 24-year-old center is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his young career scoring 39 points (15 goals and 24 assists) in 36 games for a 1.08 point-per-game pace.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 24-year-old Thomas was drafted by St. Louis 20th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, the forward continued to play to a high level while developing and maturing into the club’s number-one center, splitting time on the top line alongside former team captain Ryan O’Reilly. With the acquisition of Pavel Buchnevich, Thomas broke onto the NHL scene during the 2021-22 season producing a career-high 20 goals and 77 points in 72 games, while winning 562 of 1,017 faceoff draws (49.9%).

This season, Thomas is only five goals shy of his career-high 20 goals in half as many games played. Should he continue his scoring pace, he could finish this season with a whopping 34. It’s safe to say that the young forward is living up to expectations after signing an eight-year, $65 million contract extension on July 13, 2022. Now in the first year of his new contract, he has not only done well to get on the scoreboard but is doing all of the little things that could earn him consideration for the Selke Trophy as well. Currently on pace for 88 points this season, Thomas is also on pace to play over 140 minutes shorthanded, finish the year with a plus-27 rating, create 68 takeaways, and block 43 shots.

This is Thomas’ first All-Star selection, a fitting moment for him that will take place in his home city of Ontario. To date, he has recorded 75 goals and 268 points in 350 regular season NHL games.