Canucks Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
Game Details
|Canucks
|Oilers
|Miller, Di Giuseppe – 1 goal each
|Perlini, Yamamoto, Bouchard – 1 goal each
|Dowling, Highmore, Pettersson, Hughes – 1 assist each
|Ryan, Turris, Nugent-Hopkins, Sceviour, Russell – 1 assist each
|Thatcher Demko – 18 shots, 15 saves
|Mikko Koskinen – 10 shots, 10 saves
|Stuart Skinner – 15 shots, 13 saves
Next Game
|Vancouver Canucks
|Wed., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers
Injury Report/Update
|T. Motte (RW)
|Sep 20, 2021
|Upper-Body
|day-to-day
|M. Ferland (LW)
|Sep 20, 2021
|Concussion
|IR
|T. Hamonic (D)
|Sep 20, 2021
|Personal Reasons
|day-to-day
|B. Sutter (C)
|Sep 20, 2021
|Undisclosed
|IR
|B. Keeper (D)
|Sep 24, 2021
|Fractured Leg
|IR
|B. Boeser (RW)
|Sep 28, 2021
|Undisclosed
|day-to-day
