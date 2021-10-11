Canucks Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Vancouver Canucks2
Final
Edmonton Oilers3

Game Details

CanucksOilers
Miller, Di Giuseppe – 1 goal eachPerlini, Yamamoto, Bouchard – 1 goal each
Dowling, Highmore, Pettersson, Hughes – 1 assist eachRyan, Turris, Nugent-Hopkins, Sceviour, Russell – 1 assist each
Thatcher Demko – 18 shots, 15 savesMikko Koskinen – 10 shots, 10 saves
Stuart Skinner – 15 shots, 13 saves
Next Game

Vancouver Canucks
Wed., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers

Injury Report/Update

T. Motte (RW)Sep 20, 2021Upper-Bodyday-to-day
M. Ferland (LW)Sep 20, 2021ConcussionIR
T. Hamonic (D)Sep 20, 2021Personal Reasonsday-to-day
B. Sutter (C)Sep 20, 2021UndisclosedIR
B. Keeper (D)Sep 24, 2021Fractured LegIR
B. Boeser (RW)Sep 28, 2021Undisclosedday-to-day

Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.