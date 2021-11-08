Canucks Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game

Vancouver Canucks6
Final
Dallas Stars3

NHL Standings

Game Details

Canucks
(5-6-1, 11 pts)		Stars
(4-5-2, 10 pts)
Pettersson, Horvat – 1 goal, 2 assists eachJason Robertson – 2 assists
Quinn Hughes – 3 assistsRyan Suter – 1 goal, 1 assist
J.T. Miller – 2 goalsPavelski, Glendening – 1 goal each
Brock Boeser – 1 goal, 1 assistHeiskanen, Hintz, Seguin – 1 assist each
Vasily Podkolzin – 1 goal
Ekman-Larsson, Pearson, Garland – 1 assist each
Thatcher Demko – 28 shots, 25 savesAnton Khudobin – 35 shots, 30 saves
Next Game

Vancouver Canucks(5-6-1, 11 pts)
Tues., Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks(6-4-3, 15 pts)

Injury Report/Update

M. Highmore (C)UndisclosedIR
T. Motte (RW)Upper-BodyIR
M. Ferland (LW)ConcussionIR
B. Sutter (C)IllnessIR
B. Keeper (D)Fractured LegIR
G. Brisebois (D)UndisclosedIR
