Canucks Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Canucks
(5-6-1, 11 pts)
|Stars
(4-5-2, 10 pts)
|Pettersson, Horvat – 1 goal, 2 assists each
|Jason Robertson – 2 assists
|Quinn Hughes – 3 assists
|Ryan Suter – 1 goal, 1 assist
|J.T. Miller – 2 goals
|Pavelski, Glendening – 1 goal each
|Brock Boeser – 1 goal, 1 assist
|Heiskanen, Hintz, Seguin – 1 assist each
|Vasily Podkolzin – 1 goal
|Ekman-Larsson, Pearson, Garland – 1 assist each
|Thatcher Demko – 28 shots, 25 saves
|Anton Khudobin – 35 shots, 30 saves
Next Game
|Vancouver Canucks
|(5-6-1, 11 pts)
|Tues., Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks
|(6-4-3, 15 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|M. Highmore (C)
|Undisclosed
|IR
|T. Motte (RW)
|Upper-Body
|IR
|M. Ferland (LW)
|Concussion
|IR
|B. Sutter (C)
|Illness
|IR
|B. Keeper (D)
|Fractured Leg
|IR
|G. Brisebois (D)
|Undisclosed
|IR
Team Stats
