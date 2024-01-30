Coyotes News & Rumors: Cooley, Ružička, Guenther & More

It’s been a rollercoaster recently for the Arizona Coyotes. After winning back-to-back games at Mullett Arena, where they’ve seen multitudes of success this season, they then dropped all three games on their latest road trip. Granted, it wasn’t easy, as they took on the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Carolina Hurricanes. They were outscored 15-6 throughout their time on the East Coast and, for the most part, did not have their A-game.

However, plenty has transpired, along with several other intriguing storylines that are worth watching as we arrive at the All-Star Break.

Ružička Has Big Opportunity in Arizona

Earlier this week, general manager Bill Armstrong went out and claimed 6-foot-4 forward Adam Ružička off waivers. The Coyotes have seen several key players come through from waivers; Connor Ingram and Jusso Välimäki are two to name. Ružička has been with the Calgary Flames since being drafted in 2017 in the fourth round. To this point in his career, the consistency has not been evident to keep him on an NHL roster.

Adam Ruzicka, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

He’s bounced back and forth between the Stockton Heat (the Flames’ former American Hockey League affiliate) and the NHL, where he hasn’t found his identity yet. This season has been underwhelming, with just three goals and nine points in 39 games. Last season was also much of the same, having six goals and 20 points in 44 games. However, in his stint in the AHL, he found his game by recording 20 points in 16 games in 2021-22. Clearly, the talent is there, and perhaps a change of scenery will flip a switch.

Logan Cooley Breaking Out, Finding His Game

Logan Cooley was probably the largest question mark heading into the highly anticipated 2023-24 campaign. The 19-year-old is also arguably the best prospect the Coyotes have ever had, and the talent is evident. Similar to any rookie coming into the NHL, there will be periods of struggle. Growing pains are inevitable, and it’s how you respond and bounce back.

Cooley wasn’t putting up points in the past, but it was easy to tell his game was near a breaking point. He was close to breaking out, blossoming into the third overall pick the entire scouting staff pictured when they drafted him. In his last ten games, he has had three goals and seven points, and his play has elevated him from a rookie to an experienced NHLer. He’s also heading into the All-Star Break riding a four-game point streak, the longest in his young career.

It’s a fair argument to say Cooley will be the best Coyote in the next five years, or even three, but it’s been exciting to see him develop right in front of our eyes.

Guenther Showing Play in Tucson Was No Fluke

It was said numerous times that Dylan Guenther wouldn’t be called up so he could bake in the AHL, which made perfect sense. He was lighting it up and playing in every situation, and this was the best development path for him. When he was recalled, however, it was quite a surprise. Armstrong assured everyone it was a short-term, and after Jason Zucker’s suspension was over, he’d likely return to the Roadrunners. Well, he did great in those two games and has been up ever since, and there appears to be a sense that he will remain with the team for the remainder of the season.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the 11 games he’s played in the NHL this season, he’s shown his play was no fluke, with three goals and seven points. His chemistry with Cooley has also been a sight to see and could be argued as a major factor in their success. He is also creating plays, which is another element of his game that has gone under the radar. He will look to continue his success after the All-Star Break, but he’s undoubtedly been one of the bright spots so far in 2024.

Additional Tidbits

One player the Coyotes hope to get back after the All-Star Break is none other than Barrett Hayton. He has been sidelined since Nov. 16 with a hand injury. His absence has greatly affected the Coyotes, especially the top line and the depth at center. His return is expected after the All-Star Break and would give a significant boost to the team.

The Coyotes will have one representative at the All-Star Game, and for a franchise-record fourth time, it’ll be Clayton Keller. His fourth All-Star Game will be a big one as it’ll take place in Toronto this season, which will be quite the weather change. The 25-year-old has been excellent in 2023-24, especially lately, putting up meaningful points and helping push the team to a wild card spot. His 45 points lead the entire team.

Liam O’Brien is known for his fighting and the energy he brings to the team; that’s why he is on the NHL roster. However, he’s come under heat as of late for some penalties he’s taken in crucial moments, and most of that is justified, as he leads the league in penalty minutes. This is certainly not a category you want to be ranked first in, and if O’Brien intends to keep his spot with the Coyotes, he’ll need to take smarter penalties and stop costing the team goals.