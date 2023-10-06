Ken Dryden Trivia: How Well Do You Know the Legendary Goalie?

Before Ken Dryden‘s arrival, the Montreal Canadiens had a storied history of goaltending excellence. The Canadiens, often referred to as the Habs, had already established themselves as one of the most successful franchises in NHL history, with a rich tradition of championship victories.

The Jacques Plante Era

In the years leading up to Dryden’s debut, the Canadiens had seen several notable goaltenders guarding their net. The most famous of these was Jacques Plante, a trailblazing goalie known for being the first to regularly wear a mask in the NHL.

Plante’s remarkable career with the Canadiens included five consecutive Vezina Trophies for the league’s top goalie from 1956-1960. Plante’s success and his innovative approach to the position set a high standard for Montreal’s netminders.

Following Plante’s tenure, the Canadiens were led by Gump Worsley and Charlie Hodge. Both played key roles in the team’s success. Worsley, known for his colorful personality and acrobatic saves, helped the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup in 1965. Hodge, on the other hand, was a reliable and steady presence in goal during his time with the team.

Setting the Stage for Ken Dryden

However, despite these talented goalies, the Canadiens faced challenges in maintaining their championship form. The team experienced a Stanley Cup drought during the late 1960s and early 1970s, which ultimately set the stage for Ken Dryden’s sudden emergence as the Canadiens’ hero in the crease and as a goaltending legend.

Dryden’s name became synonymous with goaltending greatness. He left a memorable legacy on the sport during his illustrious career. Born on Aug. 8, 1947, in Hamilton, Ontario, Dryden’s journey from collegiate excellence to NHL stardom remains a remarkable story of skill, determination, and intellectual prowess. Standing tall at 6-foot-4, Dryden was a tower of strength in the Canadiens’ crease during his eight-season NHL career.

However, his impact extended far beyond his impressive statistics. He was an intelligent and great Canadian player, who only stayed in the NHL for a brief period and then went on to other accomplishments.

Test Your Knowledge About Ken Dryden

In this trivia quiz, I invite you to test your knowledge of Dryden. He was one of the greatest goalies in hockey history whose career achievements contributed so much to the sport.

From his unexpected NHL debut during the Stanley Cup Playoffs to his remarkable success as a player, Dryden’s story is a testament to his unique combination of athleticism, intelligence, and influence on the game.

Trivia Quiz: Montreal Canadiens Goalie Ken Dryden

Directions: Test your knowledge of Ken Dryden, the legendary Canadiens goaltender, with this trivia quiz. Choose the correct answer from the multiple-choice options for each question.

Question 1: In which NHL season did Ken Dryden make his debut?

a) 1961-62

b) 1970-71

c) 1978-79

d) 1984-85

Question 2: What was Ken Dryden’s goals-against-average (GAA) during his NHL career?

a) 1.28

b) 2.24

c) 3.37

d) 4.51

Question 3: Which prestigious award did Dryden win during his rookie season in the NHL?

a) Hart Memorial Trophy

b) Art Ross Trophy

c) Calder Memorial Trophy

d) Lady Byng Trophy

Question 4: What unique record does Ken Dryden hold related to the Conn Smythe Trophy?

a) Youngest player to win it

b) Oldest player to win it

c) Most wins in a row

d) Most goals-against when winning it

Question 5: How many Stanley Cups did Ken Dryden win with the Montreal Canadiens?

a) 1

b) 3

c) 6

d) 9

Question 6: Which style of play did Dryden adopt as a goaltender?

a) Stand-up style

b) Butterfly style

c) Hybrid style

d) Plante style

Question 7: Apart from hockey, what other career path did Ken Dryden pursue successfully after retiring as a player?

a) Actor

b) Politician

c) Singer

d) Gourmet Chef

Question 8: Which university did Ken Dryden attend before entering the NHL?

a) University of Toronto

b) University of Michigan

c) Cornell University

d) Guelph University

Question 9: How many Vezina Trophies did Ken Dryden win during his NHL career?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 5

Question 10: What significant impact did Ken Dryden have on the goaltending position in the NHL?

a) He popularized the use of a mask

b) He introduced the butterfly style

c) He influenced goalies to be smaller in size

d) He encouraged goalies to stand up more

Members of the Montreal Canadiens gathered around the Stanley Cup on May 25, 1978. Left to right are: Serge Savard, Yvon Lambert, Larry Robinson, Yvan Cournoyer, Guy Lapointe and Jacques Lemaire. Partially hidden are Pierre Larouche and Ken Dryden. (CP PHOTO)

