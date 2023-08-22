Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Bernier, Amirov & Edler

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share news about Morgan Rielly’s reaction to Kyle Dubas being let go. While he noted that he was surprised, he’s learned to not be that surprised about what happens on the business side of hockey. Second, I’ll report that ex-Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier has announced his retirement. Bernier played three seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Third, I’ll share news about the memorial for young Maple Leafs’ prospect Rodion Amirov that was held in Russia and hosted by his KHL team Salavat Yulaev’s arena. Sadly, Amirov lost his battle with a brain tumor and died last week in Germany.

Rodion Amirov (photo credit: photo.khl.ru)

Fourth, there’s a possibility that long-time Swedish defenseman Alexander Edler might be a potential pickup if the Maple Leafs want to find an experienced blueliner to reinforce their defensive depth. Finally, speaking of defensemen, I’ll report that former Maple Leaf Ilya Lyubushkin was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Anaheim Ducks.

Item One: Morgan Rielly Surprised When Dubas Was Let Go

In a recent interview, defenseman Morgan Rielly noted that he was surprised (sort of) that the team let former general manager Kyle Dubas go. By sort of, he didn’t expect the move, but he’s also gotten used to such surprises during his 10-year career.

Rielly noted that when he first started in the NHL, player trades – especially involving teammates and friends – often took him by surprise. However, over time he’s learned to accept such moves as part of the business. With Dubas’ departure, that now includes changes in team management.

With Dubas now with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Brad Treliving taking his place with the Maple Leafs, Rielly hinted that things really haven’t changed all that much. The players are completely focused on the upcoming season and aren’t dwelling on the past.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rielly suggested that he was confident in the Maple Leafs’ new leadership and staff. He is also optimistic about the organization’s prospects moving forward.

Item Two: Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Jonathan Bernier Retires

After a 14-year NHL career that took him to six different teams, 35-year-old Jonathan Bernier has announced his retirement. The veteran goalie used his Instagram account to announce, “After fourteen years, it’s time for me to hang up the pads.”

Bernier then went through a long list of heartwarming thank yous. He thanked the Los Angeles Kings, Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils for providing him with chances to play in the world’s best hockey league. He also thanked the fans who supported him.

Most importantly, he thanked his family for their unwavering support. It was a considered list, and, as an aside, you could tell he was genuine in his belief that – as he said – all the people on the list had helped him live out his childhood dream and become the goaltender he aspired to be. I could tell that this was a (still) young man of 35 years who was truly appreciative of the opportunities he’s received.

During his three seasons with the Maple Leafs, Bernier played 151 games with a 59-68-17 record and a .915 save percentage. Congratulations to him on a solid NHL career.

Item Three: Memorial Held for Rodion Amirov in Russia

The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) held a memorial in Ufa, Russia, to honor the late Rodion Amirov. The memorial was held inside Salavat Yulaev’s arena on a Monday morning and drew a large number of fans who bid a final farewell to the talented young player.

The arena had huge photographs of Amirov displayed on the walls. The entire Salavat Yulaev team gathered to pay respects to their teammate and friend. Following the ceremony, Amirov’s casket was carried out of the arena as children on both sides of the procession tapped their hockey sticks on the cement.

Fans in Ufa are gathering to say farewell to Rodion Amirov.



The 21-year-old forward passed away last week after a long battle with a brain tumor. pic.twitter.com/KsTaN7F9qy — KHL (@khl_eng) August 21, 2023

A tweet that captured the moment stated, “Rodion Amirov has left the hockey arena for the last time…”

Dubas disclosed in February 2022 that Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Over the last year and a half, Amirov’s courage and determination kept him positive as he underwent numerous rounds of treatment. He died last Monday in Munich at the age of 21.

Item Four: Alexander Edler Could Be a Great Pickup for the Maple Leafs

If the Maple Leafs are looking for an experienced defenseman to flesh out the team’s depth, former Vancouver Canucks blueliner Alexander Edler might be a possibility. He would bring a ton of experience to the team at what would probably be a bargain price.

The left-shot Swedish defenseman has had a long NHL career, playing 15 seasons in Vancouver and then the last two seasons with the Kings. Last season, he scored two goals and nine assists (for 11 points) in 64 games. However, he also blocked 104 shots and registered 106 hits. While he’s not known as a physical player per se, he does have that aspect to his game.

Alexander Edler, former Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, last season, he earned the league minimum of $750,000 and might sign for a similar amount this season. I liked him when I covered the Canucks. He’s a class act who was (with his family) active in the Vancouver community. He has the combined experience and affordability that might interest the Maple Leafs if they want to add to their defensive depth.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Former Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin was traded late last week from the Buffalo Sabres to the Anaheim Ducks. The Maple Leafs acquired him in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2021-22 season when they dumped Nick Ritchie’s salary after he didn’t work out in Toronto.

The 29-year-old Russian (nicknamed the Bear) was a bit of a fan favorite in Toronto. He even put up his best goal-scoring season in his short time with the Maple Leafs with two goals; he has a total of five in his NHL career.