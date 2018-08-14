Beginning June 1, NWHL teams can start signing players for the 2018-19 season. For players who have completed their college eligibility and want to continue their hockey careers, the free agency period provides them an opportunity to continue playing at the highest level of professional women’s hockey. The fourth season of the NWHL will begin in October as the Metropolitan Riveters defend their Isobel Cup championship, and with the addition of a fifth team – the Minnesota Whitecaps – as well as the inclusion of players who participated in the 2018 Winter Olympics, this very well could be the most competitive season yet.

Riveters Sign Princeton Forward Fiona McKenna

Pride Captain, Top-Scorer Dempsey Re-Signs

Boston Re-Signs Kaleigh Fratkin

BREAKING: Offensive Defenseman Lexi Slattery, former member of St. Cloud State and IF Sundvall/Timra of the Swedish League, has signed with the @Riveters. 🔗: https://t.co/cBExCdkX0d pic.twitter.com/pLyDt78DWB — NWHL (@NWHL) August 14, 2018

On August 14 the Riveters added their second rookie blueliner of the off-season (Chelsea Ziadie) to help them defend their championship when they signed Lexi Slattery. The 24-year-old spent last season with the then-independent Minnesota Whitecaps and the previous season in the SDHL with IF Sundvall/Timra. With the Metropolitan Riveters, she’ll make a return trip to Sweden when they play their preseason games at the end of September.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in the NWHL. I’m excited for the chance to play at the next level with some of the best players out there, and it’s an honor to be able to join such a strong organization as the Riveters,” Slattery said in a press release announcing her signing. “Not only is it an exciting time to be a part of the league as it grows, but it is also an important time for the top-level players to continue to join the NWHL and develop it.”

Slattery started her collegiate career at Providence before transferring to St. Cloud State where she played in front of current Riveters goalie Katie Fitzgerald. She put up 44 points (11g-33a) at the college level and over 21 games in the SDHL she had 10 points (1g-9a). “I consider myself an offensive defender who likes to get in the action when I can and join the rush,” she said. “I hope to bring good energy, a competitive nature to the team and to add to the depth of the team and show my passion for the game on and off the ice.”

“Growing up this wasn’t even a possibility, so to be a part of something so big and monumental is really special. Girls can grow up aspiring to do something that we never thought we could, and that’s powerful and means a lot to me. I have a really big love for the game.”