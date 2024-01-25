OHL: 4 Spitfires’ Questions to Ask Following 2024 Trade Deadline

Now that the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline has passed, the Windsor Spitfires are full steam ahead toward visions of the playoffs. They sit in last place in the Western Conference but there are questions to ask as they push towards the post-season.

General manager Bill Bowler made nine moves at or before the January 10 deadline, creating a new-look roster while setting them up for potential future success. However, with change comes questions. With two months left in the regular season, they’re excited for the chance to climb the standings while also realizing that nothing is going to come easy. Every game is going to be a battle, both against opponents and themselves. This an inexperienced team that’s learning along the way. While the obvious question is “can they make the playoffs?”, here are four more questions to ask as the post-deadline era begins.

Can Pasquale Zito Be An X-Factor?

When Bowler brought in 20-year-old forward Pasquale Zito at the deadline, it was a full-circle moment. The veteran was originally drafted by the Spitfires in 2019, was traded to the Niagara IceDogs in June, 2022, and then was sent to the North Bay Battalion in December, 2022. He took this season off for personal reasons but was re-acquired. Now, he’s itching to show everyone that he’s his old self.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Pasquale Zito. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Zito suited up in his first game on Sat., Jan. 13 and had a brilliant five-point night. While nobody expects that to happen every game, it shows he’s capable of being that gritty producers fans came to know and love from 2019-22. After the game, he said that as he took time off, realized he still wanted to play hockey, and wanted to be at the WFCU Centre. He was a part of their 2022 OHL Championship appearance and the City of Windsor has become his second home.

Spitfires’ interim head coach Casey Torres worked with Zito in previous summers and knows about the person and the player. After that same game, he said Zito brings an element of leadership that they’re embracing.

“I think he’s going to be an important player for us,” Torres said. “He has a presence in the dressing room, he’s definitely a leader in the group, and he’s going to drag people into the fight. He’s a high character player and he’s gritty.”

While it’s going to take Zito a bit of time to get back into full playing shape, could he be that x-factor the Spitfires need? If he can be his old self, on and off the ice, this could become a huge addition to the club.

Will Donoso and Costanzo Work as a Goaltending Tandem?

At the start of the season, 18-year-old goaltender Joey Costanzo had the keys to the crease. While his back-up was 19-year-old Ian Michelone, there wasn’t supposed to be major competition for playing time. Michelone was with the LaSalle Vipers Junior B team last season and was expected to provide depth more than anything.

Fast forward through the season and neither played as well as they wanted. While they both improved in December, Bowler went out and acquired 20-year-old Windsor native Max Donoso from the Ottawa 67’s off waivers. Michelone went to the 67’s, but in a separate trade.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Max Donoso. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Now, it’s Donoso and Costanzo battling it out for playing time. They each came into the season with the ability to steal games and it’s clear that both want the crease. However, maybe a temporary tandem is exactly what they and the team need. A little competition never hurt anyone.

Make no mistake — Michelone is a great kid, hard worker, and showed well in December. Now, he heads back to his hometown for his final stretch in juniors. However, with Donoso and Costanzo in goal, pushing each other, this could be the Spitfires’ best chance to capture a playoff spot.

Will Torres Remain as Head Coach?

When long-time assistant Jerrod Smith was promoted to head coach in late August, most were intrigued by what he could bring to the table. Unfortunately, despite being well-liked and respected, it wasn’t enough as the club won just four of their first 21 games. On Nov. 21, the Spitfires relieved him of his duties and what’s when Torres, who signed on as an assistant in August, took over.

Since that point, Torres has helped the team slowly turn their game around. He consistently emphasizes that this isn’t going to be fixed in a day, a week, or even a month. In order to pivot from last place in the conference to a playoff spot, you need long-term commitments to playing the right way, simplifying the game, and working on your craft.

Windsor Spitfires’ interim head coach Casey Torres. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Fast forward two months and he, along with Bowler and new assistant coach Kris Newbury, have the team playing better. Their record since the coaching changes is 9-9-2-1 and the playoffs are not out of the question. This raises the question — does Bowler keep Torres around for the long-term?

In theory, it would be wise to make a decision after the season, when the biggest pool of coaches would be available. However, we know that Bowler isn’t one to wait. If something needs to be done, he does it, without any prior knowledge getting out. However, if Torres can get this team fighting right down to the final minutes of the regular season, you would be hard pressed to justify someone else coming in, period.

Can Toure Stabilize the Defence?

The Spitfires’ biggest area of concern all season has been their defence. Prior to their major coaching changes in late November, they allowed 125 goals against in 21 games, which was the worst in the OHL and the entire Canadian Hockey League (CHL). Just days before the changes, they brought in 20-year-old Roberto Mancini from the Saginaw Spirit. However, he was traded to the Flint Firebirds at the deadline.

Soon after, Bowler brought in 20-year-old Djibril Toure from the Sudbury Wolves for a pair of picks. The 6-foot-7, 203-pound Ottawa Senators’ prospect is animated off the ice and plays a physical, protective game on it.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Djibril Toure. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Toure jumped right into the Spitfires’ lineup just 24 hours after arriving in town. While he was held off the scoresheet, his presence alone made an impact. After his first game with the club, he said he’s a unique player who’s looking to help boost the youngsters.

“I want to be that leader role for them,” he said. “I want to show them the ropes. When I’m on the ice, I feel like I give them confidence so they can hit more or be more physical and I’ve got them on the back end.

The question now is if Toure can be the guy the Spitfires have needed all along. His size and presence are tough to match and having him help an inexperienced defence could be a huge benefit down the stretch. This might have been a very slick pickup by Bowler.

As the Spitfires come into the final two months of the regular season, there are more questions than answers. As they fight for a playoff spot, those questions will be answered and it’s going to be an entertaining journey for the fans.