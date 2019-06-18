2019 NHL Draft Consensus Final Rankings

June 18th, 2019

The 2018-19 hockey season is over and the 2019 NHL Draft is almost upon us. The major rankings entities have all deliberated and compiled their final draft rankings.

Thus, it’s time for the final 2019 NHL Draft Consensus Rankings, averaging out the variation in the major rankings to produce a single definitive ordering of prospects.

Here’s the projected first round according to the major rankers.

Included Rankings

We’ve included seven major rankings.

Feel free to compare the consensus first round to the final rankings compiled by The Hockey Writers NHL Draft team: Ryan Pike’s Top 125, Larry Fisher’s Top 350, and Brandon Share-Cohen’s Top 250.

Notes on the Top 31

The positional breakdown of the Top 31 is:

  • 1 goaltender
  • 9 defensemen
  • 22 forwards (13 centers, 9 wingers)

The league breakdown of the Top 31 is:

  • 9 United States Hockey League (all but two from the U.S. National Development Team)
  • 6 Western Hockey League (all domestic)
  • 6 Ontario Hockey League (5 domestic, 1 import)
  • 3 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (all domestic)
  • 2 SM-Liiga (Finland)
  • 1 Minor Hockey League (Russia)
  • 1 HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden)
  • 1 British Columbia Hockey League (junior A)
  • 1 Swedish Hockey League
  • 1 Deutch Extraliga (Germany)

There’s a well-defined top three, followed by a fairly well-defined next seven prospects. After that, things get a bit muddled – many players not appearing on every first round projection – which should make for an eventful first evening of the draft in Vancouver.

The Consensus First Round

(“Mid.” refers to the player’s rank, if applicable, in January’s mid-season Consensus Rankings)

Rank
PlayerPos.Primary TeamMid.ISSSNMcKenzieButtonHPFCTHN
1Jack HughesCU.S. National Dev. (USHL)11111111
2Kaapo KakkoRWTPS Turku (SM-Liiga)22222222
3Bowen ByramDVancouver (WHL)73333336
4Alex TurcotteCU.S. National Dev. (USHL)10644104510
5Vasily PodkolzinRWSt. Petersburg (MHL)34789745
6Trevor ZegrasCU.S. National Dev. (USHL)812576587
7Kirby DachCSaskatoon (WHL)54648844
T8Matthew BoldyLWU.S. National Dev. (USHL)679115998
T8Dylan CozensCLethbridge (WHL)45661414103
10Peyton KrebsLWKootenay (WHL)118101086611
11Cole CaufieldCU.S. National Dev. (USHL)189129411129
12Cam YorkDU.S. National Dev. (USHL)1310151816121516
13Alex NewhookCVictoria (BCHL)1613131318171315
14Victor SoderstromDBrynas IF (SHL)1514141425131112
15Philip BrobergDAIK (Allsvenskan)91711157211721
16Thomas HarleyDMississauga (OHL)2318161711191813
17Raphael LavoieCHalifax (QMJHL)1215201917252514
18Moritz SeiderDAdler Mannheim (DEL)2122241626101622
19Bobby BrinkRWSioux City (USHL)242126201527
20Ryan SuzukiCBarrie (OHL)1420212029261417
21Arthur KaliyevLWHamilton (OHL)17231721133018
22Spencer KnightGU.S. National Dev. (USHL)2018121519
23Philip TomasinoCNiagara (OHL)NR192522231822
24Ville HeinolaDLukko (SM-Liiga)261923162120
25Samuel PoulinLWSherbrooke (QMJHL)T29242924242323
26Matthew RobertsonDEdmonton (WHL)191625311931
27Connor McMichaelCLondon (OHL)T312828222724
28Brett LeasonCPrince Albert (WHL)282523302826
29Egor AfanasyevCMuskegon (USHL)NR262221
T30Vladislav KolyachonokDFlint (OHL)NR31242230
T31Jakob PelletierLWMoncton (QMJHL)2231312025
