5 Canadiens’ Roster-Cut Prospects to Watch This Season

The Montreal Canadiens announced round three of its training camp cuts after dropping a 3-1 preseason decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs last weekend. After a minimal drop in player counts earlier in the week, going from 72 to 68, Habs management traded their scissors for shears and cut hopeful youngsters by the dozens. Among the crop were 25 players making their way to the Laval Rocket and several notables entering the junior system.

Related: Montreal Canadiens’ Best-Case Scenarios in 2023-24

The Canadiens have one preseason game before the 2023-24 season is officially underway. With the count now down to a more reasonable 33 players, those still with the team have time to impress the organization and secure a spot in the lineup. As the select few inch closer to an NHL role, here is a look at five players already cut and why fans should keep an eye on them this season.

David Reinbacher – HC Kloten (NL)

David Reinbacher’s cut should come as no surprise despite how well the 18-year-old defenseman looked in preseason action. Picked fifth overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Reinbacher looked comfortable as soon as he stepped onto the ice wearing a Canadiens jersey. He was poised, controlled, and never wavered under the expectations placed on him. Among the young defensemen looking to impress at camp, Reinbacher looked the most ready to steal a spot and likely won’t have to wait long before turning pro.

David Reinbacher, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Reinbacher will join HC Kloten for the 2023-24 season as the youngest defender on the squad and the only player with an NHL contract. He’ll look to improve on his offensive totals from last season, where he amassed three goals and 22 points in 46 games. The move to Switzerland’s top-tier league also allows Reinbacher to play against higher-level talent and will put his defensive game to the test.

If all goes well for Reinbacher and his potential trajectory continues to shoot upward, expect him to join the Rocket by the end of his season in Europe. He could become a major addition for the team if they are in the mix for a playoff spot, and his calm demeanour and stable presence on the blue line will be a welcomed addition.

Florian Xhekaj – Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

His brother may already have a spot on the roster, but Florian Xhekaj showed fans why his selection at the draft wasn’t just due to family ties. Dubbed a unicorn by many Canadiens pundits, the younger brother of the Xhekaj family has a scoring touch to a gritty game that can only enhance a team’s bottom six. He also drops the gloves and isn’t shy about getting his hands dirty, which makes him a fun watch on every shift.

Latest News & Highlights

With the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League, Xhekaj will have plenty of ice time and opportunity to showcase his offensive capabilities. As a 19-year-old, his numbers should jump significantly from his 25 points in 68 games from last season. He’s already off to a great start with one goal and three points in his first two games with Brantford, despite the team’s 0-2 start this season.

Joshua Roy – Laval Rocket (AHL)

Joshua Roy was not only one of the biggest standouts in the preseason, but some had him making the team out of training camp. He skated well, was responsible at both ends of the ice, and his offensive flair put him in position to score a goal. As the Canadiens struggled in a couple of games that featured Roy, the 20-year-old native of Quebec looked as comfortable as a seasoned veteran.

Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The cut was the right move, as Roy will now get as much ice time as possible. He’ll play an offensive role in Laval with the Rocket, where he’ll have all the time he needs to grow into a scoring forward. His defensive game makes him a capable penalty killer, creating a versatile player that isn’t too far away from making a splash in the NHL. If his trajectory continues to climb in the right direction, another plague of injuries could jump-start that push.

Jakub Dobes – Laval Rocket (AHL)

At 22, Jakub Dobes is a compelling prospect to follow in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He completed a two-year stint in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with Ohio State University, where he put up back-to-back 21-win seasons and won NCAA (B1G) Best Goaltender in 2021-22. He came up big for his team when they needed him most, and his 6-foot-4 frame helps in that regard, as he fills the net well and excels at covering the bottom half of the goal.

Related: Canadiens’ Arber Xhekaj: A Stand-Up (for His Team) Guy

Like the crease in Montreal, Laval’s own is becoming cluttered with tons of competition that will force Dobes to be at his best. He’s one of five goaltenders challenging for a role with the team, alongside the likes of Cayden Primeau and Joe Vrbetic. There will be some demotions to the ECHL, but Dobes’ pedigree and track record in such a short time bodes well for his chances with the Rocket.

Owen Beck – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Owen Beck will enter his fourth year in the OHL as a 19-year-old overager and expects to be one of the biggest contributors to the Peterborough Petes. The team is already off to a 2-0 start and will surely welcome Beck’s presence when they return to action on Oct. 5. He’ll likely play on a line with Jax Dubois, who is off to a hot start with two goals and seven points, and the duo could generate plenty of chemistry.

Owen Beck, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beck made his NHL debut last season with the Canadiens amidst their injury problems and could be primed for a jump to pro once the OHL season wraps up. Beck’s speed and vision on the ice are two things Habs fans will enjoy watching, as his pass-first mentality and ability to involve the defense in the play make him a threat on every shift. This season isn’t a make-or-break one for his development, but one that could amplify the hype surrounding his eventual promotion.

Whether across waters, in the junior leagues, or the Rocket, the Canadiens have plenty of prospects to watch out for. Most recently, Logan Mailloux was demoted to Laval and will challenge for a top-four spot. He looked good in preseason action, and his confidence grew, and that should continue in the AHL with an elevated role.

Who do you have on your radar for the 2023-24 season, and who might be next in line for an NHL roster spot? Let us know in the comments below.