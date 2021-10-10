Carolina Hurricanes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
Carolina Hurricanes 3 Final Nashville Predators 4 Game Details
Hurricanes Predators Ethan Bear – 1 goal Filip Forsberg – 1 goal Jordan Martinook – 1 goal Tanner Jeannot – 1 goal Stefan Noesen – 1 goal Roman Josi – 1 goal DeAngelo, Fast, B. Smith, C.J. Smith, Stepan – 1 assist Yakiv Trenin – 1 goal Cousins, Duchene – 1 assist Frederik Andersen – 17 shots – 13 saves Juuse Saros – 24 shots – 23 saves David Rittich – 13 shots – 11 saves Next Game
New York Islanders 2021-22 Season Opener Thurs., Oct. 14, 7:00 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report/Update
J. Gardiner (D) Sep 20, 2021 Back IR V. Trocheck (C) Oct. 3, 2021 Mid-body IR
Hurricanes Links
2021-22 Season Schedule 2021-22 Roster Recap: Canes Conclude Preseason In Nashville ( Hurricanes.com) 5 Hurricanes Who Stood Out In Lightning Preseason Series They said it: Brind’Amour, Stepan, Bear on preseason finale ( SBNation.com) 5 Key Hurricanes Players Entering Contract Years Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.
