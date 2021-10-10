Carolina Hurricanes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Carolina Hurricanes3
Final
Nashville Predators4

Game Details

HurricanesPredators
Ethan Bear – 1 goalFilip Forsberg – 1 goal
Jordan Martinook – 1 goalTanner Jeannot – 1 goal
Stefan Noesen – 1 goalRoman Josi – 1 goal
DeAngelo, Fast, B. Smith, C.J. Smith, Stepan – 1 assistYakiv Trenin – 1 goal
Cousins, Duchene – 1 assist
Frederik Andersen – 17 shots – 13 savesJuuse Saros – 24 shots – 23 saves
David Rittich – 13 shots – 11 saves
Next Game

New York Islanders
2021-22 Season OpenerThurs., Oct. 14, 7:00 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes

Injury Report/Update

J. Gardiner (D)Sep 20, 2021BackIR
V. Trocheck (C)Oct. 3, 2021Mid-bodyIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.