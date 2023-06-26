Hurricanes: 3 Second-Round Targets in 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is quickly approaching with the draft set to begin on June 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Last week I released an article focusing on three possible players the Carolina Hurricanes could target with their first-round pick (30th overall). Now, we’ll take a look at a few players that general manager Don Waddell might target with the 62nd pick in the draft. Similar to the first round, they will only have one pick in the second round barring any trades for additional picks.

I predicted that the Hurricanes would target a playmaking forward with their first-round pick, but I expect Waddell and company to look to draft the best available prospects with the majority of their remaining picks including the 62nd. So without further ado, let’s take a look at three players they might target.

Beau Akey, Defense, Barrie Colts (OHL)

While I have my doubts about the chances of Beau Akey still being available when the Hurricanes are on the clock with the 62nd pick, he would be an absolute slam dunk if they could grab him with their second-round selection. He’s an impressive two-way defenseman that brings a plethora of skills to the table including his above-average skating ability and strong puck skills. The 18-year-old is coming off a career-best season representing the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in which he finished with 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games played.

“He’s a gifted skater with great agility, east-west ability, strong edge work, flawless crossovers, and his backward skating may just be the best among OHL defenders available for the draft. His 4-way mobility is up there with all of them as well.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

He has good size for his age as well, measuring 6 feet and weighing 170 pounds. I expect him to continue to develop and grow into his frame over the next few years, which will allow him to be more equipped to make the jump to the NHL once he’s ready. I believe he could grow into a very solid NHL defenseman that will play a key role on a team’s power play and penalty kill thanks to his strong skating skills and physicality.

Carey Terrance, Center, Erie Otters (OHL)

Carey Terrance is a very skilled center with an extremely explosive first step that allows him to be a force driving toward the net. Most prospect rankings have him in the 50-80 range in this class so I wouldn’t be surprised if he is still available when the Hurricanes make their second-round selection with the 62nd pick. The 6-foot, 174-pound center would be a great selection for Waddell and the front office, which has the potential to grow into a skilled NHL forward in due time.

Terrance is coming off a career-best season finishing with 47 points (30 goals, 17 assists) in 67 games with the OHL’s Erie Otters. Adding a 30-goal scorer from the OHL with such high speed and agility would be an outstanding addition to the Hurricanes’ strong prospect pool.

High-end skater with quickness and agility – Ability to beat defenders 1-on-1 both off the rush and in offensive zone traffic – Used in all special teams and key situations – Top line player that heavily relied upon in all facets in Erie – Team leader – Handles and distributes the puck effectively. – Matt Tidcombe, CHL

While there are many pros to Terrance’s game, there are, of course, a few areas that he will need to improve in before being NHL-ready. One area would be trusting and relying on his teammates a little more instead of always leaning on his speed and quickness in the offensive zone. In a prospect profile from earlier this year, Adam Kierszenblat of THW mentioned that the biggest roadblock to Terrenace’s progression is a need to be more physical. If he can add some weight to his frame and develop into a more physical player on the ice I believe the sky is the limit for him.

Roman Kantserov, Right Wing, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)

It wouldn’t be a Hurricanes draft without selecting a highly skilled Russian prospect. They selected four Russian players in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. With that being said, I believe Roman Kantserov could catch their eye when they prepare to make their pick in the second round. He’s slotted as early as 30th in some draft rankings and as low as 71st in another. I fully expect him to be available due to the uncertainty surrounding Russian prospects.

Despite being a bit undersized at 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds, Kantserov has a ton of potential thanks to his playmaking ability and high hockey IQ. He produced 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) this past season. Like many undersized forwards, he utilizes a high-end motor that gives him an edge over players with more size on the ice.

Kantserov is an undersized forward with tons of skill and energy in his play style… He’s got nifty hands and moves the puck quickly off his stick before getting a hit which is a key trait to have for a small player. Jared Brown, Draft Prospects Hockey Director of Scouting

There’s no doubt that Kantserov will need plenty of time to develop before being NHL-ready, but I believe a few years in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) could allow him to develop into a player capable of being a solid middle-six forward in the NHL. If the Hurricanes can select Kantserov with the 62nd pick, he could join the list of promising Russian players within the Hurricanes’ prospect pool alongside defenseman Alexander Nikishin and forward Gleb Trikozov.

It will be very interesting to see which direction the Hurricanes go with their second-round pick in the draft. Following the draft, all eyes will turn to the impending free agent decisions facing Waddell and the front office.