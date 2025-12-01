Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blue Jackets – 12/1/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (11-9-5) at DEVILS (16-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Luca Pinelli — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger
Zach Aston-Reese — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)
Status report
Jenner, a forward and the Blue Jackets captain, is “close” to returning, according to coach Dean Evason; he will miss his 10th straight game. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his fourth straight; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his third in a row.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Dennis Cholowski
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Status report:
Cholowski will play for the first time in five games.
