Projected Lineups for Devils vs Blue Jackets – 12/1/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Luca Pinelli — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger

Zach Aston-Reese — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)

Status report

Jenner, a forward and the Blue Jackets captain, is “close” to returning, according to coach Dean Evason; he will miss his 10th straight game. … Marchenko, a forward, will miss his fourth straight; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his third in a row.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Dennis Cholowski

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report:

Cholowski will play for the first time in five games.

Latest for THW: