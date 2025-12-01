Projected Lineups for Jets vs Sabres – 12/1/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (13-11-0) at SABRES (10-11-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Elias Salomonsson, Cole Koepke
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body); Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Pionk participated in the morning skate wearing a regular practice jersey, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game.
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Norris will return after missing 25 games with an upper-body injury sustained in the Sabres’ season opener on Oct. 9; Buffalo will need to make a roster move to activate him from injured reserve. … Kesselring has started skating on his own, coach Lindy Ruff said. The defenseman has been out since he was injured Nov. 17.
