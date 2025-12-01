Projected Lineups for Jets vs Sabres – 12/1/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (13-11-0) at SABRES (10-11-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Morgan Barron — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic

Scratched: Elias Salomonsson, Cole Koepke

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body); Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Pionk participated in the morning skate wearing a regular practice jersey, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game. 

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Josh Norris — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Norris will return after missing 25 games with an upper-body injury sustained in the Sabres’ season opener on Oct. 9; Buffalo will need to make a roster move to activate him from injured reserve. … Kesselring has started skating on his own, coach Lindy Ruff said. The defenseman has been out since he was injured Nov. 17.

