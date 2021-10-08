Sabres Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Buffalo Sabres4
Final/SO
Pittsburgh Penguins5

Game Details

SabresPenguins
Dylan Cozens – 2 assistsDrew O’Connor – 2 goals
Bjork, Hinostroza, Murray, Olofsson – 1 goal eachKasperi Kapanen – 1 goal, 1 assist each
Butcher, Eakin, Peterka, Quinn, Ruotsaleinen, Thompson – 1 point eachZahoma, Angello, Carter, Hallander, Heinen, Letang, Rust – 1 point each
Aaron Dell – 22 shots, 19 savesCasey DeSmith – 27 shots, 23 saves
Dustin Tokarski – 18 shots, 17 saves

Next Game

Buffalo Sabres
Sat., Oct. 9, 3:00 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings

Injury Report/Update

Jack Eichel (C)Sep 20, 2021neckIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Sabres assign Murray, Quinn to Rochester (NHL.com)
Buffalo Sabres Mailbag: Eichel, Adams, Season Tickets & More
Buffalo Sabres Game Thread: More Cuts & Preseason Action (Die By The Blade)
Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres – October 09, 2021 (FOX Sports)
‘Let’s keep going’ | Sabres embracing intense training camp (NHL.com)

Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.