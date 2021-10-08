Sabres Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
Buffalo Sabres 4 Final/SO Pittsburgh Penguins 5 Game Details
Sabres Penguins Dylan Cozens – 2 assists Drew O’Connor – 2 goals Bjork, Hinostroza, Murray, Olofsson – 1 goal each Kasperi Kapanen – 1 goal, 1 assist each Butcher, Eakin, Peterka, Quinn, Ruotsaleinen, Thompson – 1 point each Zahoma, Angello, Carter, Hallander, Heinen, Letang, Rust – 1 point each Aaron Dell – 22 shots, 19 saves Casey DeSmith – 27 shots, 23 saves Dustin Tokarski – 18 shots, 17 saves Next Game
Buffalo Sabres Sat., Oct. 9, 3:00 p.m. Detroit Red Wings Injury Report/Update
Jack Eichel (C) Sep 20, 2021 neck IR
Sabres Links
2021-22 Season Schedule 2021-22 Roster Sabres assign Murray, Quinn to Rochester ( NHL.com) Buffalo Sabres Mailbag: Eichel, Adams, Season Tickets & More Buffalo Sabres Game Thread: More Cuts & Preseason Action ( Die By The Blade) Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres – October 09, 2021 ( FOX Sports) ‘Let’s keep going’ | Sabres embracing intense training camp ( NHL.com) Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.
Brandon is a Buffalo Sabres Contributor for THW and Co-Host of THW’s ‘Sabres Scoop,’ who received his Master of Science in Sport Administration from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, and founded his website, Seltytending, in 2017. He is an avid hockey writer and podcaster with prior work experience in the OJHL, NWHL, and NCAA. Twitter: @BSalts15