2022 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

by

The 2022 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date with the deals that are taking place.

March 2(News Coverage)
G Alex StalockFuture Considerations
March 2 (News Coverage)
Future Considerations G Michael McNiven
Feb 22(News Coverage)
D Michael Callahan2024 7th Round Pick
Feb 21 (News Coverage)
G Carter HuttonFuture Considerations
Feb 19 (News Coverage)
F Nick Ritchie F Ryan Dzingel
D Ilya Lyubushkin
Feb 14(News Coverage)
F Tyler Pitlick
F Emil Heineman
2022 1st Round Pick
2023 5th Round Pick		F Tyler Toffoli
Feb 12(News Coverage)
G Andrew HammondF Brandon Baddock