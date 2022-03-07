2022 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

The 2022 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date with the deals that are taking place.
|March 2
|(News Coverage)
|G Alex Stalock
|Future Considerations
|March 2
|(News Coverage)
|Future Considerations
|G Michael McNiven
|Feb 22
|(News Coverage)
|D Michael Callahan
|2024 7th Round Pick
|Feb 21
|(News Coverage)
|G Carter Hutton
|Future Considerations
|Feb 19
|(News Coverage)
|F Nick Ritchie
|F Ryan Dzingel
D Ilya Lyubushkin
|Feb 14
|(News Coverage)
|F Tyler Pitlick
F Emil Heineman
2022 1st Round Pick
2023 5th Round Pick
|F Tyler Toffoli
|Feb 12
|(News Coverage)
|G Andrew Hammond
|F Brandon Baddock
Brandon Share-Cohen has covered the NHL and various professional sports for six years. Working with The Hockey Writers, Brandon works extensively on covering the Boston Bruins in addition to his role as the News Team Lead.