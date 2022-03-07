2022 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

The 2022 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date with the deals that are taking place.

March 2 (News Coverage) G Alex Stalock Future Considerations March 2 (News Coverage) Future Considerations G Michael McNiven Feb 22 (News Coverage) D Michael Callahan 2024 7th Round Pick Feb 21 (News Coverage) G Carter Hutton Future Considerations Feb 19 (News Coverage) F Nick Ritchie F Ryan Dzingel

D Ilya Lyubushkin Feb 14 (News Coverage) F Tyler Pitlick

F Emil Heineman

2022 1st Round Pick

2023 5th Round Pick F Tyler Toffoli Feb 12 (News Coverage) G Andrew Hammond F Brandon Baddock