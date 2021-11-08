Bruins Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
Boston Bruins 2 Final Toronto Maple Leafs 5 Game Details
Bruins (5-4-0, 10 pts) Maple Leafs (7-4-1, 15 pts) Taylor Hall, David Pastrnak – 1 goal each John Tavares – 2 goals, 1 assist Brad Marchand – 2 assists Auston Matthews – 2 goals Patrice Bergeron – assist Mitch Marner – 1 goal, 3 assists Morgan Reilly – 2 assists Nylander, Sandin, Kerfoot – 1 assist each Linus Ullmark – 35 shots, 31 saves Jack Campbell – 44 shots, 42 saves
Next Game
Boston Bruins (5-4-0, 10 pts) Tue., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators (3-7-1, 7 pts) Injury Report/Update
N. Foligno upper-body IR A. Blidh upper-body IR
Scott Roche covers the Boston Bruins for The Hockey Writers. A frequent user of the Oxford comma. Scott has been a sports writer for 25 years for different sites and daily newspapers. Writing started out as a hobby, but it has become a passion for Scott over the years.