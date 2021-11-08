Bruins Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game

Boston Bruins2
Final
Toronto Maple Leafs5

NHL Standings

Game Details

Bruins (5-4-0, 10 pts)Maple Leafs (7-4-1, 15 pts)
Taylor Hall, David Pastrnak – 1 goal eachJohn Tavares – 2 goals, 1 assist
Brad Marchand – 2 assistsAuston Matthews – 2 goals
Patrice Bergeron – assistMitch Marner – 1 goal, 3 assists
Morgan Reilly – 2 assists
Nylander, Sandin, Kerfoot – 1 assist each
Linus Ullmark – 35 shots, 31 savesJack Campbell – 44 shots, 42 saves
Next Game

Boston Bruins(5-4-0, 10 pts)
Tue., Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
Ottawa Senators(3-7-1, 7 pts)

Injury Report/Update

N. Folignoupper-bodyIR
A. Blidhupper-bodyIR

