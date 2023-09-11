Canadiens 2023-24 Season Preview: 3 Burning Questions (Video)

As the 2023-24 season approaches, fans are eager to find out how their team will do. That’s especially true for fans of the Montreal Canadiens, with so many young stars bursting onto the horizon.

In the video below, host Matthew Zator talks with Canadiens writers Blain Potvin and Ryan Szporer during an episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable. They dive into three burning questions revolving around the team’s forward group.

Burning Question One: Will Suzuki and Caufield Stay Together?

One question that sparked immediate debate was whether the duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield would remain together. There seems to be some doubt about the long-term pairing remaining intact.

Related: Top Canadiens Prospects to Watch at 2023 Rookie Camp

Latest News & Highlights

Although the twosome might start the season together, there’s a possibility they will eventually be split up. That would spread the offensive firepower across different lines, potentially utilizing their skills even more fruitfully.

Burning Question Two: Where Will Kirby Dach Play?

The panel also discussed the possibility of Caufield playing alongside 22-year-old Kirby Dach. As a center, Dach’s game is complex, considering his faceoff skills are poor and need development. However, his chemistry with both Suzuki and Caufield could make him a valuable addition to their line. The panel presents the idea of Dach centering a line and explores the potential success he had in this role during the previous season.

Burning Question Three: Will Sean Monahan’s Return Change Things?

The panel’s conversation then shifted to what might happen with Dach’s role as a center when Sean Monahan returns from his injury. What difference might Monahan make to the first line’s construction?

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

When Monahan was injured last season Dach stepped up. His chemistry with Suzuki and Caufield was obvious. Now, what happens when he returns? That possibility raised intriguing questions from the panel about the Canadiens’ line configurations.

The Bottom Line

The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for the Canadiens. These are only a few of the questions that surround the team’s line combinations and roles.

As the regular season unfolds, Canadiens fans will learn the answers. However, there’s a good chance they will be fluid. Whatever happens, the Canadiens’ forward group will be a regular topic of interest and debate.

Related: Canadiens Players Who Could Hit Career Highs in 2023-24

Canadiens’ fans should stay tuned for more insights and analysis from the Canadiens’ panel as the season unfolds.