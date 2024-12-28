Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Canucks – 12/28/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (15-19-2) at CANUCKS (17-10-7)
4 p.m. ET; SNP, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, Ben Meyers
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky (illness)
Status report
Daccord, a goalie, is day-to-day and did not make the trip to Vancouver after finishing a Dec. 22 game at the Colorado Avalanche despite getting “banged up a little bit” during that game, according to coach Dan Bylsma. Seattle called up Stezka from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis on Friday. … Burakovsky, a forward, is day-to-day with an illness and also did not make the trip to Vancouver.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Max Sasson — Phil Di Giuseppe
Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Linus Karlsson
Injured: Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
Neither Hughes, a defenseman, nor Pettersson, a center, took part in practice on Friday and both were listed as doubtful by coach Rick Tocchet. … Brannstrom comes back into the lineup after three games as a scratch and is expected to alternate with Forbort in Hughes’ spot on the top pair depending on the situation.
