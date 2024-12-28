Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Canucks – 12/28/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (15-19-2) at CANUCKS (17-10-7)

4 p.m. ET; SNP, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, Ben Meyers

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky (illness)

Status report

Daccord, a goalie, is day-to-day and did not make the trip to Vancouver after finishing a Dec. 22 game at the Colorado Avalanche despite getting “banged up a little bit” during that game, according to coach Dan Bylsma. Seattle called up Stezka from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis on Friday. … Burakovsky, a forward, is day-to-day with an illness and also did not make the trip to Vancouver.

Latest for THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Max Sasson — Phil Di Giuseppe

Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Linus Karlsson

Injured: Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Neither Hughes, a defenseman, nor Pettersson, a center, took part in practice on Friday and both were listed as doubtful by coach Rick Tocchet. … Brannstrom comes back into the lineup after three games as a scratch and is expected to alternate with Forbort in Hughes’ spot on the top pair depending on the situation.

Latest for THW: