Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Maple Leafs – 12/23/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

2 p.m. ET; TSN3, TSN4

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Neither team will have a morning skate. This is the final game for each team before the holiday break.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — David Kampf– Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Conor Timmins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)

