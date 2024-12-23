Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Maple Leafs – 12/23/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (24-10-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (21-11-2)
2 p.m. ET; TSN3, TSN4
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
Neither team will have a morning skate. This is the final game for each team before the holiday break.
Latest for THW:
- Jets Continue Dominance, Beat Wild 5-0
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Jets – 12/21/24
- Jets’ Arniel Provides Injury Updates on Logan Stanley and Dylan Samberg
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — David Kampf– Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Conor Timmins
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sabres, Maple Leafs
- Can the Maple Leafs Contend Without Matthews?
- Top 3 Worst Free Agent Signings in Maple Leafs History