Seattle Kraken Top 15 Prospects: 2023 End of Season Rankings

The Seattle Kraken are starting to build a strong prospect pool. From draft picks to free-agent signings, the young players Seattle has added to its organization impressed this season. Whether these prospects eventually play for the Kraken or are used in trades, most should make a meaningful impact on the organization in one way or another.

Note: To qualify for this list, a player must be 22 or under and played no more than 25 NHL games in their career. Statistics are from the end of the 2022-23 season. The players are ranked based on the following criteria:

Overall potential (how good of a player can the prospect become?)

NHL projectability (what type/level of player will the prospect most likely become?)

NHL readiness (how close to the NHL is the prospect?)

Importance of position (centers and defensemen tend to be valued higher than wingers and goalies.)

Age (how much room/time does the prospect have to grow/develop?)

Without further ado, here is a look at the top-15 prospects in the Kraken’s system heading into the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

15. (G) Semyon Vyazovoy- 2021, 163rd Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 15th



2022-23 Stats:

Toros Neftekamsk (VHL) Regular Season- 24 Games Played (GP): 14-9-1, 2.20 Goals Against Average (GAA), .920 Save Percentage (SV%), 1 Shutout (SO)

Playoffs: 13 GP, 7-6, 2.60 GAA, .912 SV%

Tolpar Ufa (MHL) Regular Season: 20 GP, 9-8-3, 2.61 GAA, .930 SV%, 3 SO

Playoffs: 3 GP, 2-1, 1.69 GAA, .953 SV%

It was a good end of the year for Russian goaltender Semyon Vyazovoy. The 2021 sixth-rounder and, once again, the only goalie in the rankings, was fantastic for Toros Neftekamsk during the VHL playoffs, as he held the opposition to one goal or fewer in three of his last four games. He also saw time at the MHL level, which is Russia’s junior league, during the postseason, where he proved why he is considered one of the best Russian goaltending prospects in an NHL team’s system.

What Vyazovoy decides to do this summer will be very interesting to monitor as it could give a glimpse into what his future plans are. He is currently without a contract, so signing a long-term deal in Russia could signify he isn’t ready to come over to North America. The Kraken would be wise to try and sign him to a deal in the next few months so they can bring him over and start monitoring his development from up close.

14. (C) Barrett Hall- 2022, 164th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: Not Ranked



2022-23 Stats:

Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) Regular Season: 56 GP, 17 Goals (G), 28 Assists (A), 45 Points (P)

Playoffs: 3 GP, 2 A, 2 P

2022 sixth-round pick Barrett Hall had a solid year in the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he put up 17 goals and 45 points in 56 games. He recorded at least a shot on goal in his last 18 games of the year while also contributing multi-point games in two of the final four games of the season. A project piece, he showed he can compete against stronger competition this season, which is a great step in his development.

Next season will be a big step for Hall as he is set to move on from the USHL to college hockey. He has already committed to St. Cloud State University, where he will once again need to show that he can step up his game against older and stronger competition. This will be a great opportunity for not just the player but also the organization to see just how far his game has come since drafting him.

13. (D) Tyson Jugnauth- 2022, 100th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 13th



2022-23 Stats:

University of Wisconsin (NCAA) Regular Season: 32 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P

On a solid University of Wisconsin team, Tyson Jugnauth was able to stand out for all the right reasons. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old made the jump to the NCAA, putting up 15 points, which ranked amongst U19 defenders in Division I this season. He also finished the season off on a high, recording points in back-to-back games versus Michigan during his team’s final two games of the year.

As the season went on, Jungnauth was given more opportunities as he continued to round out his game. Next season will be massive for him as he will once again be a leader on the blue line in the offensive zone. Jumping from Junior A to the NCAA is a big leap for a 19-year-old, but overall, he handled himself well this season.

12. (C) Kyle Jackson- 2022, 196th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 9th



2022-23 Stats:

North Bay Battalion (OHL) Regular Season: 67 GP, 31 G, 52 A, 83 P

Playoffs: 20 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 20 P

What a year it was for Kyle Jackson. In what was his final Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, he posted a career-high 83 points and helped the North Bay Battalion to within one game of the OHL Final. The 2022 seventh-round pick ended his OHL career with 170 points in 186 games, all with the Battalion, improving on his point total every year.

Now that Jackson’s junior career is complete, the focus goes to where he will play next season. He is currently unsigned by the Kraken, but that could change during the offseason. If he remains unsigned, the ECHL seems like the best guess on where he may play during the 2023-24 season.

11. (C) Logan Morrison- 2023 Free Agent Signing

Trade Deadline Ranking: Not Ranked



2022-23 Stats:

Hamilton Bulldogs/Ottawa 67’s (OHL) Regular Season: 56 GP, 40 G, 54 A, 94 P

Playoffs: 11 GP, 10 G, 6 A, 16 P

In early April, the Kraken signed OHL standout Logan Morrison as a free agent. The 20-year-old center had gone undrafted despite putting up 100 points and being named OHL playoff MVP during the 2021-22 season. His signing was a great opportunity for Seattle to add even more depth upfront as they continue to fill out their prospect pool.

Morrison split his season between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Ottawa 67s, hitting the 40-goal mark and surpassing the 90-point plateau. He was also a point-per-game player during the playoffs but couldn’t get past the Peterborough Petes in the second round in what was his final OHL season. Heading into next season, the expectation is he will be part of the Coachella Valley Firebirds as he continues his development in the American Hockey League (AHL).

10. (RW) Jacob Melanson- 2021, 131st Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 7th



2022-23 Stats:

Acadie-Bathurst Titan/Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL) Regular Season: 59 GP, 50 G, 49 A, 99 P

Playoffs: 14 GP, 8 G, 7 A, 15 P

Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) Playoffs: 1 GP

No Kraken prospect recorded more points in the regular season than Jacob Melanson this season. Splitting time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Sherbrooke Phoenix, he hit the 50-goal mark while also recording 99 points in 59 games. He would go on to add 15 points in 14 games as he helped the Phoenix make the Western Conference Final.

While Melanson does have a year of QMJHL eligibility left, he should be a part of the Firebirds in 2023-24. He even had an opportunity to play a game in the AHL after Sherbrooke was eliminated, suiting up Game 3 of their series against the Calgary Wranglers. A fifth-rounder in 2021, he is an exciting prospect that fans should keep an eye on next season.

9. (RW) Jani Nyman- 2022, 49th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 8th



2022-23 Stats:

Ilves (Liiga) Regular Season: 29 GP, 10 G, 4 A, 14 P

Playoffs: 6 GP, 1 A, 1 P

Ilves U20 (U20 SM-sarja) Regular Season: 2 GP, 5 G, 1 A, 6 P

Throughout the season, Jani Nyman continued to get opportunities in Liiga, which is a great sign for his development. The 2022 second-round pick played 10 minutes or more in 12 of his 14 games after returning from the World Juniors and helped his home team of Ilves capture a Bronze Medal, recording an assist in the game. Overall, it was a successful season for the Finnish winger as he showed he can compete against tougher and older competition.

Despite being signed by Seattle, Nyman will return to Finland next season. He is expected to play a bigger role for Ilves in Liiga as they will be looking to capture their first championship since 1985. Expect his arrival in the AHL to come at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

8. (C) Ryan Winterton- 2021, 67th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 11th



2022-23 Stats:

London Knights (OHL) Regular Season: 34 GP, 12 G, 24 A, 36 P

Playoffs: 21 GP, 13 G, 16 A, 29 P

After missing the first half of the season, Ryan Winterton made up for lost time by posting 36 points in 34 games for the London Knights. He then stepped up his game to another level as he led the Knights to the OHL Final while leading the league with 29 points in 21 games. Despite constant injury trouble to start his career, he continues to bounce back and show why Seattle was so excited to draft him in the third round of the 2021 Draft.

Already signed by the Kraken, it will be interesting to see if he returns to the OHL next season or makes the jump to the AHL. At this point, there is not much more he needs to prove at the junior level, which is it may be time for him to move up to the pro ranks. He has a lot of potential and will be a prospect to watch during training camp.

7. (RW) Jagger Firkus- 2022, 35th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 5th



2022-23 Stats:

Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) Regular Season: 66 GP, 40 G, 44 A, 88 P

Playoffs: 10 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 P

Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) Playoffs: 1 GP

One of the most exciting prospects the Kraken have in their system, Jagger Firkus, once again shined in the Western Hockey League (WHL), posting 88 points in 66 games. He then went on an absolute tear in the playoffs recording 21 points in just 10 games before the Moose Jaw Warriors were eliminated in the second round. After the season, he also got a chance to play for the Firebirds, suiting up in Game 3 of their series against the Colorado Eagles.

Next season will be massive for Firkus as he is expected to be near the top of the scoring lead for the WHL. He will also be in contention for Team Canada at the World Juniors, which will allow him to showcase his skill on the international level. A prospect with sky-high potential, the Kraken are lucky he fell to them in the second round last year.

6. (D) Ty Nelson- 2022, 68th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 4th



2022-23 Stats:

North Bay Battalion (OHL) Regular Season: 67 GP, 24 G, 52 A, 76 P

Playoffs: 20 GP, 6 G, 19 A, 25 P

This season, Ty Nelson continued to take steps forward in his development, becoming one of the top defensemen in the OHL. After posting 76 points in 67 games, he was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team and led the Battalion in playoff scoring with 25 points in 20 games. Already signed by Seattle, he will be in consideration for Team Canada at the World Juniors next year.

The Kraken’s defencemen prospect pool is not that deep, which makes Nelson so important to this organization. He is a solid two-way defenceman who continues to excel at the OHL level. Watch for him to make a statement during training camp this season as he heads into the 2023-24 season as one of the best defensemen in the OHL.

5. (C) Tucker Robertson- 2022, 123rd Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 6th



2022-23 Stats:

Peterborough Petes (OHL) Regular Season: 68 GP, 36 G, 54 A, 90 P

Playoffs: 23 GP, 9 G, 13 A, 22 P

Tucker Robertson had a season to remember. Not only did he set a new career-high with 90 points, but he also helped guide the Peterborough Petes to the Memorial Cup tournament. A leader on and off the ice, he stepped up when his team needed him the most, which is why he was named team MVP for the second consecutive season.

What the Kraken do with Robertson this season will be something to monitor. He currently does not have a contract and is entering his final year of junior hockey. It would be a mistake not to sign him as he has shown over the past year that he can be a valuable piece for this Seattle organization moving forward.

4. (C) David Goyette- 2022, 61st Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 3rd



2022-23 Stats:

Sudbury Wolves (OHL) Regular Season: 63 GP, 41 G, 51 A, 92 P

Playoffs: 4 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P

Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) Regular Season: 2 GP

Playoffs: 7 GP, 2 A, 2 P

David Goyette is the type of prospect teams are going to regret passing on. The Kraken’s second-round pick in 2022 is already looking like a steal after he posted 92 points in 63 games for the Sudbury Wolves this season. He has also played nine games in the AHL, with his first two career points coming during Coachella Valley’s run to the Calder Cup Final.

Next season, Goyette will return to the OHL, where he should surpass the 100-point mark on a stronger Wolves team. Like Nelson and Firkus, he will also be on Team Canada’s radar come selection time for the World Juniors. He is arguably Seattle’s top prospect still playing in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and should provide plenty of highlight reel moments in 2023-24.

3. (C) Tye Kartye- 2022 Free Agent Signing

Trade Deadline Ranking: 12th



2022-23 Stats:

Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) Regular Season: 72 GP, 28 G, 29 A, 57 P

Playoffs: 18 GP, 6 G, 2 A, 8 P

Seattle Kraken (NHL) Playoffs: 10 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P

Ty Kartye’s first season as a pro is something few will forget. Not only was he named AHL Rookie of the Year, but he also helped the Firebirds to within a goal of winning the Calder Cup. He also made his NHL debut during the playoffs, scoring on his first-ever shot. His play this season is proof of why it is important for teams to explore the CHL free agent market and take a chance on players that may have been passed over in the draft during their career.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Kartye should be given every opportunity to make the Kraken out of training camp. At this point, he has earned it as he showed he can have success in limited minutes at the NHL level. While the competition will be tough to crack the opening night lineup, it would be a mistake to doubt him based on everything he accomplished during the 2022-23 season.

2. (C) Shane Wright- 2022, 4th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 1st



2022-23 Stats:

Windsor Spitfires (OHL) Regular Season: 20 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 P

Playoffs: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P

Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) Regular Season: 8 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P

Playoffs: 24 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P

Seattle Kraken (NHL): 8 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

This season was tough for Shane Wright. After being a top-five pick in the 2022 Draft, he wasn’t given a ton of opportunity at the NHL level and was sent back to the OHL. Unsurprisingly, he thrived with the Windsor Spitfires during the regular season but couldn’t replicate his performance come playoff time. Where he did perform in a playoff setting was with Coachella Valley, playing 24 games and recording nine points. While the majority of his time was spent in the bottom six, it was a great learning opportunity and one that will hopefully help him in the future.

During the 2023-24 season, the Kraken need to decide early whether or not Wright will be with the team from start to finish. He can’t be sent back to the AHL full-time, which will mean the only option would be for him to return to the OHL for a fourth season. One of the future faces of this franchise, Seattle should not just keep him for the 2023-24 season but actually give him opportunities as he continues to develop into a potential star.

1. (D) Ryker Evans- 2021, 35th Overall

Trade Deadline Ranking: 2nd



2022-23 Stats:

Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) Regular Season: 71 GP, 6, G, 38 A, 44 P

Playoffs (AHL): 26 GP, 5 G, 21 A, 26 P

Having Ryker Evans at the top of the list may be surprising, but it is justified. In his first season with the Firebirds, he attended the All-Star Game and was included on the AHL’s All-Rookie Team. He also played a significant role for Coachella Valley during the postseason finishing third across the entire league in points with 26 in 26 games. Despite being only 21, he is already one of the top defensemen in the AHL and has a bright future ahead of him.

Despite only playing one full AHL season, Evans deserves a chance at the NHL level next season. He can provide valuable minutes on the back end while also contributing to the power play. While it may take some time for him to settle into being an everyday NHLer, keeping him in the Kraken lineup could be the best thing for his development moving forward.

