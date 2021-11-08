Blackhawks Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Chicago Blackhawks
|2
|Final
|Nashville Predators
|1
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Blackhawks
(2-9-2 – 6 pts)
|Predators
(6-5-1 – 13 pts)
|Alex DeBrincat – 1 goal
|Alexandre Carrier – 1 goal
|Brandon Hagel – 1 goal
|Jones, Kane, Lankinen, Toews – 1 assist
|Kevin Lankinen – 21 shots, 20 saves
|Juuse Saros – 32 shots, 30 saves
Next Game
|Chicago Blackhawks
|(2-9-2 – 6 pts)
|Tue., Nov. 9 – 7:30 p.m. (TVAS, NBCSCH, ATTSN-PT)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|(4-3-3, 11 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Brandon Hagel (F)
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-day
|Tyler Johnson (F)
|Neck soreness
|IR
|Henrik Borgstrom (F)
|COVID Protocol
|IR
|Isaak Phillips (D)
|COVID Protocol
|IR
|Caleb Jones (D)
|Wrist
|IR
|Wyatt Kalynuk (D)
|Ankle
|IR
|Andrew Shaw (F)
|Concussion
|IR
Team Stats
