Blackhawks Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Chicago Blackhawks2
Final
Nashville Predators1

NHL Standings

Game Details

Blackhawks
(2-9-2 – 6 pts)		Predators
(6-5-1 – 13 pts)
Alex DeBrincat – 1 goalAlexandre Carrier – 1 goal
Brandon Hagel – 1 goal
Jones, Kane, Lankinen, Toews – 1 assist
Kevin Lankinen – 21 shots, 20 savesJuuse Saros – 32 shots, 30 saves
Next Game

Chicago Blackhawks (2-9-2 – 6 pts)
Tue., Nov. 9 – 7:30 p.m. (TVAS, NBCSCH, ATTSN-PT)
Pittsburgh Penguins(4-3-3, 11 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Brandon Hagel (F)UndisclosedDay-to-day
Tyler Johnson (F)Neck sorenessIR
Henrik Borgstrom (F)COVID ProtocolIR
Isaak Phillips (D)COVID ProtocolIR
Caleb Jones (D)WristIR
Wyatt Kalynuk (D)AnkleIR
Andrew Shaw (F)ConcussionIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Blackhawks defeat Predators in OT in King debut as coach (NHL.com)
Derek King gets first coaching win as Blackhawks beat Predators in overtime (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks Banter: Coaching Change, Simplifying Strategies & More

Team Stats