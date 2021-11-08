Coyotes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game

Arizona Coyotes5
Final
Seattle Kraken4

NHL Standings

Game Details

Coyotes
(1-10-1, 3 pts)		Kraken
(4-7-1, 9 pts)
Lawson Crouse – 2 goalsBastian, Eberle, Gourde, Giordano – 1 goal each
Boyd, Kessel, Roussel – 1 goal eachTanev, Wennberg, Oleksiak – 1 assist each
Shayne Gostisbehere – 3 assists
Fischer, Keller, Chychrun – 1 assist each
Vejmelka – 2 shots, 0 saves; Wedgewood – 29/27Philipp Grubauer – 22 shots, 17 saves
Next Game

Arizona Coyotes(1-10-1, 3 pts)
Wed. Nov. 10, 8 pm
Minnesota Wild(8-3-0, 16 pts)

Injury Report/Update

N. Schmaltz (C)Oct. 26, 2021Upper DodyDay-to-Day
C. Hutton (G)Oct. 24, 2021Lower BodyIR
C. Timmins (D) Oct. 24, 2021Lower BodyIR
R. Dzingel (RW)Oct. 24, 2021Upper BodyIR
A. Galchenyuk (C)Oct. 7, 2021Upper BodyIR

Lawson Crouse, Scott Wedgewood lead Coyotes to first win of the season in dramatic fashion (Arizona Republic)
Coyotes Corner: Wedgewood Breaks The Losing Streak Again
Kyle Capobianco, Marian Studenic Placed On Waivers (Pro Hockey Rumors)
Tourigny Earns First Win as Head Coach in Coyotes’ Triumph Over Kraken

