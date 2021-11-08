Coyotes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Arizona Coyotes
|5
|Final
|Seattle Kraken
|4
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Coyotes
(1-10-1, 3 pts)
|Kraken
(4-7-1, 9 pts)
|Lawson Crouse – 2 goals
|Bastian, Eberle, Gourde, Giordano – 1 goal each
|Boyd, Kessel, Roussel – 1 goal each
|Tanev, Wennberg, Oleksiak – 1 assist each
|Shayne Gostisbehere – 3 assists
|Fischer, Keller, Chychrun – 1 assist each
|Vejmelka – 2 shots, 0 saves; Wedgewood – 29/27
|Philipp Grubauer – 22 shots, 17 saves
Next Game
|Arizona Coyotes
|(1-10-1, 3 pts)
|Wed. Nov. 10, 8 pm
|Minnesota Wild
|(8-3-0, 16 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|N. Schmaltz (C)
|Oct. 26, 2021
|Upper Dody
|Day-to-Day
|C. Hutton (G)
|Oct. 24, 2021
|Lower Body
|IR
|C. Timmins (D)
|Oct. 24, 2021
|Lower Body
|IR
|R. Dzingel (RW)
|Oct. 24, 2021
|Upper Body
|IR
|A. Galchenyuk (C)
|Oct. 7, 2021
|Upper Body
|IR
Coyotes Links
2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Lawson Crouse, Scott Wedgewood lead Coyotes to first win of the season in dramatic fashion (Arizona Republic)
Coyotes Corner: Wedgewood Breaks The Losing Streak Again
Kyle Capobianco, Marian Studenic Placed On Waivers (Pro Hockey Rumors)
Tourigny Earns First Win as Head Coach in Coyotes’ Triumph Over Kraken
A die-hard hockey fan in the desert, and proud Iowa State alum. Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes contributor for The Hockey Writers.