Coyotes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Arizona Coyotes
|3
|Final
|Vegas Golden Knights
|1
Game Details
|Coyotes
|Golden Knights
|Andrew Ladd – 1 goal, 1 assist
|William Karlsson – 1 goal
|Boyd & Fischer – 1 goal each
|Marchessault & Stephenson – 1 assist each
|Crouse, Keller, Lyubushkin – 1 assist each
|Karel Vejmelka- 26 shots, 25 saves
|Robin Lehner – 29 shots, 26 saves
Next Game
|Arizona Coyotes
|Thurs., Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets
Injury Report/Update
|P. Kessel (RW)
|Sep. 20, 2021
|Foot
|Day-to-Day
|B. Hayton (C)
|Sep. 28, 2021
|Lower Body
|Day-to-Day
Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.
