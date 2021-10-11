Coyotes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Arizona Coyotes3
Final
Vegas Golden Knights1

Game Details

CoyotesGolden Knights
Andrew Ladd – 1 goal, 1 assistWilliam Karlsson – 1 goal
Boyd & Fischer – 1 goal eachMarchessault & Stephenson – 1 assist each
Crouse, Keller, Lyubushkin – 1 assist each
Karel Vejmelka- 26 shots, 25 savesRobin Lehner – 29 shots, 26 saves
Next Game

Arizona Coyotes
Thurs., Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets

Injury Report/Update

P. Kessel (RW)Sep. 20, 2021FootDay-to-Day
B. Hayton (C)Sep. 28, 2021Lower BodyDay-to-Day

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
