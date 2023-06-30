Kraken Add 10 New Names to Their Franchise at the Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft is officially complete, with the Seattle Kraken making a total of ten selections across the two days. Overall, they added six forwards, three defencemen and a goaltender to their prospect pool as they continue to build up a strong prospect pipeline as they head into their third season in the NHL. Here is a look at who they selected.

First Round, 20th Overall – Left Winger Eduard Šalé

A projected top-15 pick by most outlets, the Kraken jumped on the opportunity to select Eduard Šalé 20th overall. Listed at 6-foot-1, 168 pounds, the Czechia-born winger had a strong season playing in the Czech Extraliga all year. He also represented his country at the U18s and World Juniors, where he won a silver medal and recorded an assist in the Final against Canada.

Eduard Sale, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Šalé thrives in the offensive zone with the puck on his stick. He is a great skater and is one of the best passers in this draft. Reported to be heading to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) next season, he will have some time to get used to the North American ice surface and should compete for a roster spot as early as 2024-25.

Second Round, 50th Overall – Left Winger Carson Rehkopf

With their first of three selections in the second round, the Kraken went to the OHL and selected Carson Rehkopf from the Kitchener Rangers. Another big winger, he is listed at 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, with his biggest strength being his shot. In fact, he was so effective shooting that he hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career while also surpassing the 200-shot mark in 2022-23.

One of the reasons Seattle selected Rehkopf is that he has a high ceiling when it comes to his potential. He is a very smart player that can sniff out open ice and has fast enough reflexes to fire home accurate one-timers that can beat goaltenders from all over the ice. Do not be surprised if he surpasses the 40-goal mark next season as he continues to evolve his game in the OHL.

Second Round, 52nd Overall – Center, Oscar Fisker Molgaard

The first center off the board for the Kraken was Denmark’s Oscar Fisker Molgaard. A first-round talent that somehow fell to 52nd, he impressed in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), putting up seven points in 41 games for HV71. He also played at three different levels for his country, winning silver at the U18’s D1A tournament while also participating in the World Juniors D1A tournament and the World Championship in the last year.

Fisker Molgaard is the perfect example of a strong two-way center that projects well at the NHL level. He works hard on every shift and is a player coaches can trust late in close games to help preserve the lead. Headed back to the SHL next season, he should be close to, if not NHL ready in the next three seasons.

Second Round, 57th Overall – Right Defenceman Lukas Dragicevic

A prospect who has been labeled high-risk, high-reward all season, Seattle used the 57th pick to select right-shot defenceman Lukas Dragicevic from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The best offensive defenceman available in this draft, he led Tri-City with 75 points this season while also helping Canada capture bronze at the U18s.

Playing so close to Seattle will give the organization plenty of opportunities to check in and see how Dragicevic is developing over the season. This will be a massive year for him as he will look to show that he can be effective at both ends of the ice rather than just in the offensive zone. If he can develop the defensive part of his game as well as his skating, he could be the steal of the draft.

Third Round, 84th Overall – Left Defenceman Caden Price

With the 84th overall pick, the Kraken decided to stay in the WHL, drafting left-shot defenceman Caden Price from the Kelowna Rockets. Listed at 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, he is a two-way defenceman who played in all situations for the Rockets this season. He was also able to show off his strong passing skills throughout the campaign, recording 35 assists in 65 games, along with five in seven games for Canada at the U18s.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, there is a ton of opportunity for Price to show just how far his game has come. He will once again be relied upon to be Kelowna’s top defenceman but will have a bit more help as the Rockets are expected to be a better team next season. If he can stay consistent all season and continue to improve his overall game, he could develop into a solid defender at the NHL level.

Fourth Round, 116th Overall – Center Andrei Loshko

At 116th overall, the Kraken went to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) to select center Andrei Loshko. Playing for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens last season, he recorded 70 points in 67 games which was a 44-point improvement from his rookie season. After an offseason trade, he will be playing with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during the 2023-24 season.

While Loshko has shown that he can rack up points, the most impressive part of his game comes in the defensive zone. A matchup center, he has developed into a good penalty killer and is often tasked with shutting down the opposition’s top line. Based on how he plays and where his game is currently, he could develop into a steady bottom-six forward that kills penalties for the Kraken in the future.

Fifth Round, 148th Overall – Right Defenceman Kaden Hammell

Seattle would head back to the WHL in the fifth round, this time selecting right-handed defencemen Kaden Hammell from the Everett Silvertips. Listed at 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, he is a prospect that continued to improve all season and was able to show that he can be trusted in all situations. A great part of this selection is that fans and the organization will be able to watch him develop over the next few seasons as he plays less than an hour away from downtown Seattle when there is no traffic.

Overall, Hammell is a very intriguing prospect based on how he played once he was traded to Everett at the WHL’s trade deadline. His defensive game started to improve while in the offensive zone; he looked a lot more comfortable with the puck. Expected to be the Silvertips’ number-one defender next season, he will be one to watch over the next few seasons.

Sixth Round, 168th Overall – Goaltender Visa Vedenpää

For the third straight draft, the Kraken selected a goaltender. With the 168th overall pick, they drafted Finnish goaltender Visa Vedenpääwho who spent the year playing in Finland at the U20 level. Listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, he was also part of Finland’s U18 team, starting in one game while making 19 saves on 21 shots in a 5-2 win versus Latvia.

Vedenpää is a long-term project that could work out well for the Kraken. He is set to play in the Liiga next season, which will show whether or not he can be successful against the top players in Finland. This is a goaltender that has a lot of potential; now it is about whether or not he can continue to develop and become an option for Seattle down the line.

Sixth Round, 180th Overall – Center Zeb Forsfjäll

Zeb Forsfjälli is a perfect example of a late-round lottery ticket. The Swedish center was a projected top-100 pick but dropped all the way to 180th, where he was selected by the Kraken. Listed at 5-foot-9, 168 pounds, he captained Skellefteå AIK’s J20 team this season while also winning a silver medal at both the U18s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Sweden.

Zeb Forsfjall scores on the powerplay to make it 6-0 Sweden. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/vIuf9ZyN7C — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 20, 2023

What makes Forsfjäll an impressive prospect is that he has developed into a player coaches can trust at both ends of the ice. He is a strong two-way center that doesn’t let his size dictate how he plays. An exciting prospect with a lot of potential, he could be one of Seattle’s many steals of this draft.

Seventh Round, 212th Overall – Right Winger Zaccharya Wisdom

With their final selection in the 2023 Draft, the Kraken selected winger Zaccharya Wisdom out of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Listed at 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, he scored 28 goals and recorded 48 points in 59 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders this season. A second-year draft-eligible player, he loves to play a physical game and has now been rewarded for all his hard work.

Wisdom is the type of player every organization should take a chance on. He is relentless on the ice and is always looking for a way to make an impact. His development will be interesting to watch over the next few seasons.

Overall Grade: A

The Kraken hit multiple home runs in this year’s draft class and walked away with one of the best prospects groups in the NHL. They focused on players with high upside and could have three or four steals from this class alone. It was a fantastic two days for Ron Francis and his team as they continue to build one of the deepest prospect pipelines in the entire league.