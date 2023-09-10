The NHL’s 10 Worst Contracts of the 2023-24 Season

The nature of business in a salary cap league such as the NHL is that the organizations that are most successful are often the ones that most efficiently operate under the constraints placed upon them by the rules. Prudent general managers can find value by identifying underappreciated gems in the annual free agent market, or by inking a player to a long-term deal before they break out and see a significant rise in value.

The opposite is also true, and many a front office executive have been fooled by surface-level intangibles, unsustainable runs of shooting luck, or memorable performances in high-pressure situations, such as the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the most dire of cases, it’s often a combination of all three factors that sinks a contract into infamy.

For the purposes of this article, any players still on an entry-level contract (ELC) are ineligible given the hard cap on the annual average value (AAV) assigned to their contract. Also, any players with only one year remaining on their current contract are excluded as a single season does not allow a deal to accrue enough negative value to rank highly on this list. With those parameters in place, here are the 10 worst contracts in the NHL currently on the books for the 2023-24 season.

10. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

Contract Remaining: Seven years, $9.25 million AAV

It should be noted that a player’s presence on this list only means that their contract is poor and not generating a level of on-ice value in line with their salary, rather than an outright judgment on the player themselves.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse is one such case. The 28-year-old blueliner is a hulking 6-foot-4, 221-pound force on the backend who has gradually increased his offensive output with each successive season. He’s a workhorse in all situations and has generally posted improved defensive metrics over the past few campaigns.

Where his valuation becomes muddled is the discussion around whether his offensive production and play-driving are just a byproduct of playing heavy minutes with two of the NHL’s biggest superstars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

It’s difficult to isolate his true value in such circumstances but it seems like the Oilers fell in love with and committed to an idealistic version of Nurse. Whether it’s by the eye test or with advanced analytics, there are few reasons to justify making him the seventh-highest-paid defender in the NHL above the likes of Roman Josi ($9.059 million), Cale Makar, and Dougie Hamilton (both with $9 million), to name a few.

Despite that enormous advantage, Nurse has never eclipsed the 43 points he tallied last season and at 28, has little runway if he’s to improve. Unfortunately, that leads to the rearguard being unfairly criticised on occasion, but that comes with the territory. There’s a world in which Nurse earns between $6 and $7 million and his contract is considered fair value, but it’s not this one.

9. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Contract Remaining: Seven years, $6.5 million AAV

Colton Parayko is far from the only problem on a St. Louis Blues blue line that has changed drastically since the organization’s 2019 Stanley Cup win, but his role as the team’s primary shutdown defender thrusts him into the spotlight.

He’s one of four Blues’ defensemen scheduled to count for at least $4 million this season against the cap, and one of three to earn $6.5 million (Torey Krug and Justin Faulk), coming in just outside the NHL’s top 30 earners at his position.

Parayko’s contract was a gamble from the beginning, with the Blues hoping that the then-28-year-old would not be hampered by an injury-shortened season the year prior, and that he could fill in the gap left by the departure of Alex Pietrangelo. Instead, he’s struggled in a top-pairing role beside inadequate partners and hasn’t produced enough offensively to offset his recent defensive struggles.

Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues defend the net against Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Parayko could likely regain his form in the short term but given that he’s entering the season as a 30-year-old, doesn’t offer much hope that he will be a positive asset for the rest of his contract’s lifeline. For reference, it takes him through the 2029-30 season where he will be 37 years old, provided he makes it that far before the Blues cut ties.

Parayko’s on-ice share of scoring chances, high-danger opportunities, and expected goals at five-on-five has been sub-50% for four consecutive seasons, demonstrating a consistent decline since the aforementioned Cup run. It’s not a coincidence that the gradual drop in performance has come since Pietrangelo left for the Vegas Golden Knights, and Parayko has assumed a greater role in the lineup.

The Blues’ failure to successfully reconstruct their blue line group has blown up in the worst way. Their five-highest paid defenseman are all over the age of 30 and will earn at least $3.275 million this season. As I said, Parayko isn’t the lone problem in St. Louis, but he’s borne the brunt of the blame given his status within the organization.

8. Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens

Contract Remaining: Four years, $5.5 million AAV

Burly forwards who rely on their speed and physicality to create offense rarely age well into their 30s, and 29-year-old winger Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens looks to be the latest example in that mould.

Signed to a seven-year deal almost immediately upon being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Anderson’s tenure with the Canadiens has been a mixed bag to date. While it’s true that he’s scored at a 24-goal, 38-point pace in the regular season and potted five playoff goals during Montreal’s unexpected run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, he’s frequently penalized and has compiled a minus-42 plus/minus rating over the last three seasons.

Josh Anderson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Anderson’s on-ice share of scoring chances, high-danger chances, and expected goals at five-on-five has dipped steadily since his first season in Montreal, hitting the sub-45% mark in all three categories in 2022-23. The Canadiens have been more interested in securing a better draft position over the past two seasons so they’re not necessarily concerned about a drop in form, but that’s a disappointing return on investment nonetheless.

The Canadiens have to be hoping for more from Anderson, rebuilding or not. His cap hit puts him just outside the top 100 of all forwards for the 2023-24 season and despite his goalscoring sitting near that level, his point production put him near the 200th-ranked forward for the 2022-23 campaign.

At 29 years of age, there’s little room for improvement at this stage of his career, and health is already an issue (he missed 13 games in each of the last two seasons). This contract has the potential to drop even lower in the future.

7. Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens

Contract Remaining: Four years, $6.5 million AAV

Like his teammate mentioned in the previous section, 31-year-old Brendan Gallagher is in the same boat due to his play style. A feisty scoring winger in his prime, he is paying the price as he progresses further into his career.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Gallagher has only appeared in 128 out of the Canadiens’ 220 regular-season games (58%) and scored at an 18-goal, 42-point pace during that time. That lack of availability and diminished production coupled with the term remaining on his deal throws the veteran forward into this uncomfortable discussion, and it’s difficult to see him ever return to the level which earned him the contract in the first place.

At this rate, even staying healthy would not make Gallagher a positive asset at his current price point. The Canadiens are inching closer back to relevance with every passing season and Gallagher has admittedly been surrounded by a depleted supporting cast, but his individual chance generation has dropped off in tandem with his injury concerns.

This one hurts, but it was worth it at the time and Gallagher had played two consecutive seasons in which he appeared in all of the team’s games. Sometimes, all it takes is one setback to send the entire structure tumbling down and that appears to be the case with Gallagher, though only time will tell.

6. Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues

Contract Remaining: Four years, $6.5 million AAV

Going into the 2023-24 season, 32-year-old Torey Krug is tied with Parayko and Faulk for the biggest cap hit on the Blues’ blue line, and sits just outside top-pairing territory league-wide. For that kind of investment, one would like more than the 63 games and 32 points that Krug offered in 2022-23, and his term is the main reason why he doesn’t rank lower on this list.

The last time that Krug played more than 70 games in a single season was during the 2017-18 campaign, and has yet to match the 49 points he scored in his final season with the Boston Bruins.

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Krug has never been a defensive stalwart by any means, but his effectiveness on that end has diminished even further in recent years. He only ranked fifth among Blues blueliners in even-strength scoring last season (18 points) and has seen his share of scoring chances and expected goals at five-on-five drop every year since joining St. Louis as a free agent.

If nothing else, it’s difficult to justify paying Krug like a first-pairing defender while not giving him anywhere near that level of usage. Among defensemen who played in at least 10 games last season, the veteran rearguard averaged the 134th-most ice time in all situations. That puts him just outside the threshold for a top-four defender, making this an even bigger indictment of his deal and it’s no wonder he’s been on the trade block.

5. Ben Chiarot, Detroit Red Wings

Contract Remaining: Three years, $4.75 million AAV

Steve Yzerman’s tenure as the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings has been marked by puzzling free-agent decisions, but none is more confusing than signing an already 31-year-old Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal worth nearly $5 million annually. One of the biggest benefactors of the Canadiens’ surprising run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, Chiarot earned a (misguided) reputation as a physical, no-nonsense shutdown defender.

If one looks past the name, one would see a blueliner who struggles to move the puck out of the zone, bleeds chances despite his aggressiveness, and owns the third-worst penalty differential in the league over the past three seasons. A player who provides very little in attack while constantly putting their team at a disadvantage is not worth $4.75 million per year, even less so for four more seasons.

Ben Chiarot, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chiarot arguably hampered the development of Moritz Seider, saddling the phenom with virtually everything to do both offensively and defensively. Seider lacked the calming defensive conscience that is so crucial for young NHL defensemen, and it’s no surprise his scoring totals and defensive metrics jumped once separated from Chiarot.

Chiarot ranked last or second-last among the Red Wings’ regular defensemen in terms of his on-ice share of shots, scoring chances, high-danger chances, and goals at five-on-five. There’s no doubt that he was over-matched in a top-pairing role, but that’s a strike against Yzerman’s previously infallible judgment given the mountain of evidence which loudly decreed Chiarot as a player worthy of much more than league minimum. If this deal was longer, it would undeniably be the worst in the league.

4. Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames

Contract Remaining: Eight years, $10.5 million AAV

Ranking Jonathan Huberdeau‘s contract this low may be harsh and reek of recency bias, but there is no doubt that the runner-up for the 2021-22 Art Ross Trophy (115 points) had an extremely underwhelming 2022-23 season.

Inked to his current deal before ever playing a game as a member of the Calgary Flames, Huberdeau came into the season with enormous expectations. A combination of a significantly altered Flames roster, a more conservative on-ice gameplan, and issues with former head coach Darryl Sutter all factored into the playmaker’s paltry sum of 55 points in 79 games – less than half of his total from the previous season.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Toss in a contract that only kicks in this season and takes Huberdeau through his age-38 campaign and you have all the ingredients of an albatross of a contract. There’s little upside for a player already on the back-swing of his career at 30 years old, and the percentages are against a complete resurrection of Huberdeau’s production.

While it’s extremely unlikely that Huberdeau will ever replicate his performance from 2021-22, there’s still hope that he can be a top-line talent albeit not one worthy of carrying the 10th-highest cap hit in the league among all skaters. He was a point-per-game player in the three preceding seasons and even the most severe of age-related declines should not have resulted in such a precipitous drop in scoring.

Newly minted head coach Ryan Huska promises to inject some youthful exuberance into a locker room that was by most accounts, dreary and despondent at times last season. Playing to Huberdeau’s strengths will be crucial to unlocking the Flames’ offense and at over $10 million a season, there is no alternative.

3. Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Contract Remaining: Seven years, $9.5 million AAV

Is this ranking unfair to Seth Jones and more a reflection of the current state of the Chicago Blackhawks’ rebuild? Perhaps, but he’s as much a factor in their dysfunction as the rest of the roster. Miscast as a number one defender, Jones’ deal takes him through the 2029-30 season when he will be 36 years old and his no-move clause (NMC) all but guarantees that he will stick around until the rebuilding Blackhawks circle back into Cup contention.

Jones’ cap hit is currently tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen, with Adam Fox and Charlie McAvoy also coming in at a $9.5 million hit. Both have the benefit of being surrounded by stronger teammates but both also posted excellent relative metrics (how their team fared with them compared to without) despite playing on better teams.

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jones offers the Blackhawks value by eating up more difficult minutes while insulating his younger teammates as they develop, but he’s a net-negative in a vacuum which is what this exercise is working towards. He’s a victim of early-career hype and has yet to replicate his 2017-18 season in which he scored 16 goals and 57 points in 76 games as a 23-year-old.

There’s still hope for Jones given his age (28) and noticeable physical gifts (he stands 6-foot-4, 209 pounds) but unless he finds his way onto a team where he’s pushed down in the lineup, will remain a negative asset in his current role. Whether his future lies with a rebuilding Chicago squad or elsewhere remains to be seen.

2. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Contract Remaining: Four years, $9.85 million AAV

When the Dallas Stars initially signed Tyler Seguin to his current deal, the center had just come off of five straight seasons of at least 70 points, as well as scoring 40 goals in the most recent campaign (2017-18). He continued the streak with 80 points in 2018-19, but dropped to 50 in 69 games in the first COVID-shortened season (2019-20).

Since then, Seguin has only reached 50 points in a season once, and missed nearly the entire 2020-21 campaign due to hip and knee injuries sustained during the previous season. In a sport where skating mobility is king, such setbacks can spell the end for many a career, and Seguin endured a grueling rehab process to even return to play in the first place.

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At only 31 years old, there is still time for Seguin to regain some of his on-ice value before his contract is up. Time is of course not on his side and his decline cannot be discussed without the context of his major lower-body injuries. Yet, he should still be able to provide reliable secondary scoring to a Dallas side growing into Stanley Cup contention and could even buck his trend of diminished production with another offseason for recovery.

When it comes to contracts in sports, there is little room for sympathy. You either produce or you don’t, and Seguin has not produced at the level of the 12th-highest-paid forward heading into the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, that earns him a spot on this list, and may do so for the foreseeable future.

1. Marc-Edouard Vlasic, San Jose Sharks

Contract Remaining: Three years, $7 million AAV

At last, we arrive at Marc-Edouard Vlasic of the San Jose Sharks, with the 36-year-old defenseman earning the unfortunate title of the NHL’s worst contract for the 2023-24 season. His deal doesn’t carry the same term or AAV as some of his competitors on this list, but his significant physical decline means he’s offering very little at either end of the ice.

Notably, Vlasic’s former teammate Erik Karlsson may have led this list if not for a tremendous Norris Trophy-winning campaign and some modest salary retention by the Sharks in the trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It’s a sad state of affairs for the veteran blueliner who was once considered the league’s best defensive defenseman. His disciplined defending and canny on-ice awareness positioned him as a key cog for one of the NHL’s top Stanley Cup contenders of the last decade.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Among Sharks defensemen to have played in at least 10 games in 2022-23, Vlasic ranked fifth in ATOI in all situations (17:30 minutes per game). It was a slight jump from the year before, but still the second-lowest usage of his entire career. It’s a moot point since the Sharks have not been anywhere near legitimate contention in several years, but a bottom-pair defender should not be paid as well as Vlasic (26th in cap hit) through his age-39 season.

Who Owns the NHL’s Worst Contract?

The concept of value is subjective and can vary depending on your preferred mode of analysis or which statistics you place the most emphasis on in your evaluation. Whether you swear by the eye test, traditional boxscore numbers, or use advanced analytical metrics, everyone can wrangle up their own version of this list.

Let me know in the comments – who owns the least valuable contract in the NHL?

Dishonourable Mentions: NHL’s Other Worst Contracts

Data courtesy of CapFriendly, Evolving Hockey, Natural Stat Trick, and the NHL.