Avalanche Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Colorado Avalanche
|2
|Final
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|4
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Avalanche
(4-5-1, 9 pts)
|Blue Jackets
(7-3-0, 14 pts)
|Andre Burakovsky – 2 goals
|Chinakhov & Gavrikov – 2 assists each
|Kadri & Girard – 1 assist each
|Bjorkstrand, Sillinger, Texier, Carlsson – 1 goal each
|Jenner, Robinson, Voracek – 1 assist each
|Darcy Kuemper – 41 shots, 38 saves
|Elvis Merzlikins – 36 shots, 34 saves
Next Game
|Colorado Avalanche
|(4-5-1, 9 pts)
|Thur. Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks
|(5-6-1, 11 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Pavel Francouz (G)
|Lower-body injury
|IR
|Valeri Nichushkin (LW)
|Upper-body injury
|IR
|Stefan Matteau (LW)
|Lower-body injury
|IR
|Cale Makar (D)
|Upper-body injury
|IR
|Martin Kaut (RW)
|Shoulder
|Day-to-day
Avalanche Links
2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Another defensive collapse buries Avs 4-2 (Mile High Hockey)
3 Takeaways From Avalanche Loss to the Blue Jackets
“This is not how you play hockey” – Rantanen rips into team after 4-2 Avalanche loss (Colorado Hockey Now)
Avalanche Remain Stanley Cup Favourites Despite Early Stumble
5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 4-2 loss at Columbus (Denver Post)
Top 5 All-Time Avalanche Trades
Team Stats
The Hockey Writers is:
1) a top tier emerging media hockey resource
2) a collective of some of the best hockey writers on the Internet
3) a radio show
4) one of the best NHL Prospects resources on the net
4) a source for an in-depth look at the NHL
5) your first destination for ‘meatier’ hockey information