Avalanche Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Colorado Avalanche2
Final
Columbus Blue Jackets4

NHL Standings

Game Details

Avalanche
(4-5-1, 9 pts)		Blue Jackets
(7-3-0, 14 pts)
Andre Burakovsky – 2 goalsChinakhov & Gavrikov – 2 assists each
Kadri & Girard – 1 assist eachBjorkstrand, Sillinger, Texier, Carlsson – 1 goal each
Jenner, Robinson, Voracek – 1 assist each
Darcy Kuemper – 41 shots, 38 savesElvis Merzlikins – 36 shots, 34 saves
Morning Skate newsletter Click To Subscribe

Next Game

Colorado Avalanche(4-5-1, 9 pts)
Thur. Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks(5-6-1, 11 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Pavel Francouz (G)Lower-body injuryIR
Valeri Nichushkin (LW)Upper-body injuryIR
Stefan Matteau (LW)Lower-body injuryIR
Cale Makar (D)Upper-body injuryIR
Martin Kaut (RW)ShoulderDay-to-day

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Another defensive collapse buries Avs 4-2 (Mile High Hockey)
3 Takeaways From Avalanche Loss to the Blue Jackets
“This is not how you play hockey” – Rantanen rips into team after 4-2 Avalanche loss (Colorado Hockey Now)
Avalanche Remain Stanley Cup Favourites Despite Early Stumble
5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 4-2 loss at Columbus (Denver Post)
Top 5 All-Time Avalanche Trades

