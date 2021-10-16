Kraken Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
Game Details
|Kraken
(1-1-0, 2 pts)
|Predators
(0-1-0, 0 pts)
|Brandon Tanev – 2 goals
|Mikael Granlund – 1 goal, 2 assists
|Wennberg, McCann – 1 goal, 1 assist each
|Filip Forsberg – 2 assists
|Eberle, Barré-Boulet, Appleton, Donskoi – 1 assist each
|Tolvanen, Josi – 1 goal each
|Carrier, Kunin – 1 assist each
|Philipp Grubauer – 30 shots, 27 saves
|Juuse Saros – 25 shots, 22 saves
Next Game
|Seattle Kraken
|(1-1-0, 2 pts)
|Sat., Oct. 16, 4:00 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|(1-0-0, 2 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Yanni Gourde (C)
|Sept. 20, 2021
|Shoulder
|IR
|Colin Blackwell (RW)
|Sept. 20, 2021
|Lower Body
|IR
|Calle Jarnkrok (LW)
|Oct. 6, 2021
|COVID-19 Protocol
|IR
|Marcus Johansson (LW)
|Oct. 12, 2021
|Lower-Body
|IR
Kraken Links
2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Columbus | Oct. 16 (NHL.com)
3 Takeaways From the Seattle Kraken’s First Franchise Win
Brandon Tanev nets pair as Kraken earn first franchise win (Toronto Sun)
Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev Strikes Twice in First-Ever Franchise Win
The non-sport fan’s unofficial guide to the Seattle Kraken, hockey culture and the NHL (Seattle Times)
Team Stats
Matthew Zator is a THW freelance writer, media editor, and scout who lives and breathes Vancouver Canucks hockey, the NHL Draft, and prospects in general. He loves talking about young players and their potential. Matthew is a must-read for Canucks fans and fans of the NHL Draft and its prospects. For interview requests or content information, you can follow Matthew through his social media accounts which are listed under his photo at the conclusion of articles like this one about Tyler Motte.