Kraken Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Seattle Kraken4
Final
Nashville Predators3

Game Details

Kraken
(1-1-0, 2 pts)		Predators
(0-1-0, 0 pts)
Brandon Tanev – 2 goalsMikael Granlund – 1 goal, 2 assists
Wennberg, McCann – 1 goal, 1 assist eachFilip Forsberg – 2 assists
Eberle, Barré-Boulet, Appleton, Donskoi – 1 assist eachTolvanen, Josi – 1 goal each
Carrier, Kunin – 1 assist each
Philipp Grubauer – 30 shots, 27 savesJuuse Saros – 25 shots, 22 saves
Morning Skate newsletter Click To Subscribe

Next Game

Seattle Kraken (1-1-0, 2 pts)
Sat., Oct. 16, 4:00 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets (1-0-0, 2 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Yanni Gourde (C)Sept. 20, 2021ShoulderIR
Colin Blackwell (RW)Sept. 20, 2021Lower BodyIR
Calle Jarnkrok (LW)Oct. 6, 2021COVID-19 ProtocolIR
Marcus Johansson (LW)Oct. 12, 2021Lower-BodyIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Columbus | Oct. 16 (NHL.com)
3 Takeaways From the Seattle Kraken’s First Franchise Win
Brandon Tanev nets pair as Kraken earn first franchise win (Toronto Sun)
Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev Strikes Twice in First-Ever Franchise Win
The non-sport fan’s unofficial guide to the Seattle Kraken, hockey culture and the NHL (Seattle Times)

Docs by The Hockey Writers Banner
Discover our player pages, full of stats and history. We also have detailed pages on drafts, awards, GMs, team histories, and much more.

Team Stats