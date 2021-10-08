Lightning Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
Tampa Bay Lightning 6 Final Florida Panthers 2 Game Details
Lightning Panthers Perry & Stamkos – 2 goals each Owen Tippett – 1 goal, 1 assist Kucherov, Point, Sergachev – 2 assists each Joe Thornton – 1 goal Maroon, Raddysh, Cirelli, Bogosian – 1 point each Duclair & Luostarinen – 1 assist each Spencer Knight – 20 shots, 17 saves Brian Elliott – 23 shots, 21 saves Christopher Gibson – 6 shots, 3 saves Next Game
Tampa Bay Lightning Sat., Oct. 9, 6:00 p.m. Florida Panthers Injury Report/Update
C. Foote (D) Sep 20, 2021 Finger IR B. Seabrook (D) Sep 20, 2021 Shoulder, hips IR G. Smith (C) Sep 27, 2021 Undisclosed day-to-day
Lightning Links
2021-22 Season Schedule 2021-22 Roster Perry continuing to prove he’s a fit in Tampa Bay ( NHL.com) Lightning Should Be Concerned About Elliott’s Preseason Play Lightning Round: familiar names on waivers ( Raw Charge) Getting to Know Lightning Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.
The Hockey Writers is:
1) a top tier emerging media hockey resource
2) a collective of some of the best hockey writers on the Internet
3) a radio show
4) one of the best NHL Prospects resources on the net
4) a source for an in-depth look at the NHL
5) your first destination for ‘meatier’ hockey information