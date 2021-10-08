Lightning Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Tampa Bay Lightning6
Final
Florida Panthers2

Game Details

LightningPanthers
Perry & Stamkos – 2 goals eachOwen Tippett – 1 goal, 1 assist
Kucherov, Point, Sergachev – 2 assists eachJoe Thornton – 1 goal
Maroon, Raddysh, Cirelli, Bogosian – 1 point eachDuclair & Luostarinen – 1 assist each
Spencer Knight – 20 shots, 17 saves
Brian Elliott – 23 shots, 21 savesChristopher Gibson – 6 shots, 3 saves

Next Game

Tampa Bay Lightning
Sat., Oct. 9, 6:00 p.m.
Florida Panthers

Injury Report/Update

C. Foote (D)Sep 20, 2021FingerIR
B. Seabrook (D)Sep 20, 2021Shoulder, hipsIR
G. Smith (C)Sep 27, 2021Undisclosedday-to-day

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Perry continuing to prove he’s a fit in Tampa Bay (NHL.com)
Lightning Should Be Concerned About Elliott’s Preseason Play
Lightning Round: familiar names on waivers (Raw Charge)
Getting to Know Lightning Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.