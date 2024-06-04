Utah Players Who Could Be Dealt at the 2024 NHL Draft

June is arguably the best time to be alive as a hockey fan. Not only are fans being treated to the Stanely Cup Final, which begins on June 8, but they also have the NHL Draft. It will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, this season, at The Sphere. It’s the first time it’s been held outside the hosting city arena. With that, the anticipation grows larger each day, but for different reasons for different teams.

For example, the San Jose Sharks are likely to take Boston University center Macklin Celebrini, not quite a generational player but an elite player you can build around. However, the real buzz is around Utah, where this is the first draft in franchise history. This milestone event has all eyes on pick six and what direction they will go in, but we can’t forget about the possibility of several players being dealt on draft day. Last season there were no trades on Day 1, but already names such as Mitch Marner and more have been floated around as possible trade candidates.

Understanding the current state of the rebuild and where Utah lies, they could be shopping a few players, including goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Karel Vejmelka

Entering the 2023-24 season, Vejmelka was the Arizona Coyotes’ number one goaltender, having started game one against the New Jersey Devils. Throughout the season, his role seemed to get smaller and smaller; half of that is due to performance, and the other half is the uprising of Connor Ingram. Nonetheless, Vejmelka still capped off the season with average stats, a 13-19-2 record, and a .897 save percentage. It was nothing special, but he showed in parts of the season where he looked unstoppable, and in other moments, not so much.

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So why would general manager Bill Armstrong trade the Czech goaltender? The first of many reasons is to add more assets. Of course, trading Vejmelka won’t net a return for a first-round pick, but he very well could fetch a second-round pick, and we all know Utah has plenty of those. So it’s more likely if they were to trade him, it would be for a player or prospect. Armstrong has many moves to make this offseason, and Vejmelka could be the first domino to fall if he is traded.

Nick Bjugstad

Next on the list is 31-year-old Nick Bjugstad, who was stellar for the Coyotes last season. In the 76 games he played, he notched 22 goals and 45 points. There’s no doubt he reignited his career while playing in Arizona, and he’s had multitudes of success. He also has one more year on his two-year contract that he signed in the summer of 2023.

Bjugstad has plenty of likable traits; one that goes unnoticed is his presence in the locker room. Every team would love to have his veteran presence, and it’s clear as day it impacted rookies Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther this season, who saw lots of playing time with the Blaine, Minnesota native. He’s clearly a possible trade candidate, and with him not being dealt at the trade deadline, the NHL Draft could host an opportunity for Armstrong to trade him. While it’s more likely than not he remains part of the Utah organization, you never know what could happen on the draft floor. He has all the tools to be an impactful player on any team, whether in Utah or elsewhere.

When the Coyotes entered free agency last offseason, it was clear they would make some splash by adding experienced veterans. That was put into practice when they signed Jason Zucker to a one-year deal. They also signed former Toronto Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot, or the Swiss Army Knife, as many people like to call him. This season saw Kerfoot notch the second-most points in his career with 13 goals and 45 points while playing all 82 games.

Kerfoot’s ability to seamlessly integrate into the penalty kill, power play, and any position on the ice and achieve success, particularly when paired with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, is a testament to his versatility. Like Bjugstad, Kerfoot’s contract is set to expire after next season, potentially increasing his trade value. At 29 years old, he still has a lot to offer, and his adaptability would be a valuable asset to any team. With Kerfoot in the mix, Armstrong has a multitude of options at his disposal, which is a significant advantage. Whether he is dealt or not, it’ll be interesting to see how next season plays out for him.

Armstrong Doubtful to Make Huge Trades, but Anything is Possible

As GM, Armstrong has always held his plans close to his chest; things rarely get out or leak. It’s under the assumption it’ll be the exact same at the 2024 NHL Draft, as nobody knows what he’ll end up doing. While it likely won’t play a massive role, he’s also under new ownership, which could allow him to take more considerable risks or spend more money on valuable players. Time will tell, but it’s for certain Armstrong won’t set the team back as previous GM John Chayka did when trading for Taylor Hall in 2019.