World Junior Hockey Championship 2012

The 2012 WJC has arrived at THW!

Chris Ralph has been granted full media access for the duration of the tournament, including all round robin and medal games. We will bring breaking news, game analysis, player interviews and stories to THW.

Check out our World Junior Championships Viewers Guide 2012 Edition as more articles will be added highlighting team previews, players to watch, predictions and other unique and exclusive coverage. (Home Page Link)

2012 Draft

Nail Yakupov THW Close-Up: The Next Ones: NHL 2012 Draft Prospect Profile

Featuring original quotes from hockey legend Igor Larionov, head scout for ISS Ross MacLean and Sarnia Sting assistant GM Mark Glavin.

Excerpt:

Hockey legend Igor Larionov, who just happens to be Yakupov’s agent, was amiable enough to provide me this quote in discussing Alex and Nail: “Both Alex and Nail are what one would call raw talent. Both possess a great deal of rare skill sets. With their passion and love for the game, their work ethic on and off the ice, they will be the kind of players that bring the game of hockey to the next level.” The feisty, dynamic, explosive right-winger who possesses a heat-seeking one-timer (1:00 mark of video) is simply electrifying with the ability to cause a jaw-dropping reaction to all those watching his super array of skills. He is destined to become one of the true must-see players around the league. Fans in hockey cities everywhere will be circling the dates when Yakupov comes to town when he is inevitably donning NHL battle colours.

2011

2011 NHL Entry Draft Guide – The Next Ones:

The Top 10:

[table id=46 /]

2010

2010 Top 100 NHL Prospects

2009

Featured Profiles

Prospect Profile: Adam Larsson The full preview… International Tournaments: When Larsson played at the 2011 World Junior Championships he matched his scoring of one goal and three assists from the 2010 tourney. He was Sweden’s highest scoring defenseman at the 2011 WJC’s.

At the 2010 World U18 Championships he was selected top defenceman for the tournament.

Larsson suited up for Sweden at the 2010 World Junior Championships U20s held in Saskatchewan, Canada. ETA = 1-2 yrs

Risk-Reward Analysis: Risk = 0.5/5 Reward = 4.5/5

NHL Potential: Top pairing franchise defenseman