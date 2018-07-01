2018 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

July 1st, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around Saturday, NHL teams will be allowed to official signs free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2018-19 seasons and beyond. When all of that happens, THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout the day as the signings are made official.

Below is a complete list of free agents signing throughout the free agency period. For more information on a particular signing, click the “Details” link next to any player and you will be redirected to the THW news release of the signing once they are completed and available.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the day

 

DateTeamPlayerPositionContract
July 1Paul StastnyC3 Years / $?
July 1Scott WedgewoodG1 Years / $450,000
July 1Cam WardG1 Years / $2.5 Million
July 1Carter HuttonG3 Years / $8.25
July 1Frank VatranoG2 Years / $ ?
July 1Derek RyanC3 Years / $9.375 Million
July 1Eric FehrC1 Years / $ ?
July 1David PerronRW4 Years / $16 Million (Details)
July 1Anton KhudobinG2 Years / $5 Million (Details)
July 1Jonathan BernierG3 Years / $9 Million (Details)
July 1Thomas VanekLW1 Years / $3 Million (Details)
July 1Jaroslav HalakG2 Years / $ ? (Details)
July 1James Van RiemsdykRW5 Years / $35 Million (Details)
July 1Chris WagnerF2 Years / $ 2.5 Million (Details)
July 1Logan CoutureC8 Years / $64 Million (Details)
July 1Drew DoughtyD8 Years / $88 Million (Details)
June 30Ryan ReavesRW2 Years / $5.5 Million
June 30Mike GreenD2 Years / $10.75 Million (Details)
June 30Eddie LackG1 Years / $670,000

 

© The Hockey Writers 2018. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers