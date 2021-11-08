Lightning Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|5
|Final
|Ottawa Senators
|3
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Lightning
(6-3-2, 14 pts)
|Senators
(3-7-1, 7 pts)
|Ondrej Palat – 1 goal, 2 assists
|Tkachuk, Shaw, Brown – 1 goal each
|Brayden Point – 3 assists
|Norris, Batherson, Kelly, Mete – 1 assist each
|Cirelli & Stamkos – 1 goal, 1 assist each
|Joseph, Killorn, McDonagh, Rutta, Hedman – 1 point each
|Brian Elliott – 27 shots, 24 saves
|Matt Murray – 32 shots, 28 saves
Next Game
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|(6-3-2, 14 pts)
|Tue, Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes
|(9-1-0, 18 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Boris Katchouk (LW)
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-day
|B. Seabrook (D)
|Shoulder, hips
|IR
|G. Smith (C)
|Lower-body injury
|IR
|Odeen Tufto (C)
|Undisclosed
|IR
|Zach Bogosian (D)
|Lower-body injury
|IR
|Nikita Kucherov (RW)
|Undisclosed
|IR
Team Stats
