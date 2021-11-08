Lightning Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Tampa Bay Lightning5
Final
Ottawa Senators3

NHL Standings

Game Details

Lightning
(6-3-2, 14 pts)		Senators
(3-7-1, 7 pts)
Ondrej Palat – 1 goal, 2 assistsTkachuk, Shaw, Brown – 1 goal each
Brayden Point – 3 assistsNorris, Batherson, Kelly, Mete – 1 assist each
Cirelli & Stamkos – 1 goal, 1 assist each
Joseph, Killorn, McDonagh, Rutta, Hedman – 1 point each
Brian Elliott – 27 shots, 24 savesMatt Murray – 32 shots, 28 saves
Next Game

Tampa Bay Lightning(6-3-2, 14 pts)
Tue, Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes(9-1-0, 18 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Boris Katchouk (LW)UndisclosedDay-to-day
B. Seabrook (D)Shoulder, hipsIR
G. Smith (C)Lower-body injuryIR
Odeen Tufto (C)UndisclosedIR
Zach Bogosian (D)Lower-body injuryIR
Nikita Kucherov (RW)UndisclosedIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
A swing isn’t just a swing to Lightning’s Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Times)
Lightning Aren’t Getting Enough From Point to Start the 2021-22 Season
Three third-period goals lead Lightning to victory over Senators (Raw Charge)
Between the Stripes: Sergachev’s Head Shot on Marner
Late goals from Stamkos and Palat push Lightning to 5-3 win over Ottawa (Bay News 9)

