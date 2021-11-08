Maple Leafs Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|5
|Final
|Boston Bruins
|2
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Maple Leafs
(7-4-1, 15 points)
|Boston Bruins
(5-4-0, 10 points)
|J. Tavares, A. Matthews – 2 goals
|T. Hall, D. Pastrnak – 1 goal
|M. Marner – 1 goal, 3 assists
|B. Marchand – 2 assists
|J. Campbell – 44 shots, 42 saves
|L. Ullmark – 35 shots, 31 saves
Next Game
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|(5-4-1, 11 pts)
|Monday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings
|(5-5-1, 11 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|I. Mikheyev (RW)
|Thumb
|IR
|I. Scott (G)
|Undisclosed
|IR
Maple Leafs Links
2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Maple Leafs Trade is Imminent and Shortsighted
Between the Stripes: Sergachev’s Head Shot on Marner Maple Leafs’ stars come out to dance, delivering win over old nemesis (Sportsnet)
Mrazek suffers injury setback as Maple Leafs turn to Campbell against Bruins (Sportsnet)
Maple Leafs 2021-22 Statistics
Kevin Armstrong is an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of experience. He’s been rink side for World Juniors, Memorial Cups, Calder Cups and Stanley Cups. Like many Canadian kids, his earliest memories include hockey. Kevin has spent countless hours in arenas throughout the country watching all levels of the game.