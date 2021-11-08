Maple Leafs Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game

Toronto Maple Leafs5
Final
Boston Bruins2

NHL Standings

Game Details

Maple Leafs
(7-4-1, 15 points)		Boston Bruins
(5-4-0, 10 points)
J. Tavares, A. Matthews – 2 goalsT. Hall, D. Pastrnak – 1 goal
M. Marner – 1 goal, 3 assistsB. Marchand – 2 assists
J. Campbell – 44 shots, 42 savesL. Ullmark – 35 shots, 31 saves
Next Game

Toronto Maple Leafs(5-4-1, 11 pts)
Monday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings(5-5-1, 11 pts)

Injury Report/Update

I. Mikheyev (RW)ThumbIR
I. Scott (G)UndisclosedIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
