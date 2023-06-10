Re-Drafting the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

The 2013 NHL Draft produced some special players, including multiple award nominees and 200 goal scorers. While there were some misses in the first round, the majority of teams walked away with a player that is still helping their franchise to this day. Using hindsight 10 years later, here is a re-draft of the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

1st Overall – Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon

Original Selection: Nathan MacKinnon

With the first-overall selection in the 2013 NHL re-draft, it is no surprise that the Colorado Avalanche select Nathan MacKinnon. Since his draft day, he has helped turn the Avalanche into a powerhouse in the NHL, leading them to a Stanley Cup in 2022. He also is the only player from this draft class to surpass the 650-point mark and walked away with the Calder Trophy after posting 63 points in 82 games during his rookie campaign.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Since his draft day, MacKinnon has been recognized multiple times by the NHL. He was a finalist for the Hart Trophy in 2018 and 2021 while winning the Lady Byng Trophy in 2020. His success has also allowed him to climb Colorado’s historic all-time rankings, as he sits third in goals and points as of the end of the 2022-23 season. One of the fastest and most dangerous players in the league, the Avalanche can count themself lucky to have drafted such a dynamic game-changer.

2nd Overall – Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Original Selection: Aleksander Barkov

Looking back to 2013, it was a little bit surprising to see the Florida Panthers select Aleksander Barkov second overall. Most mock drafts, including our own, had Seth Jones as the projected second-overall pick, with the Finnish center dropping down to fourth. Luckily for the Panthers, they went with their gut and drafted a player that would end up being one of the best two-way forwards since the 2015-16 season.

The only other player in this draft class to eclipse the 600-point mark, Barkov has already captured two NHL awards in his career. Like MacKinnon, he won the Lady Byng Trophy, with the win coming a year prior in 2019, while he also took home the Selke Trophy in 2021. He has also been a finalist for a year-end award in five of the last eight seasons. Now the captain of Florida, it is safe to say he stays at No. 2 in the re-draft.

3rd Overall – Tampa Bay Lightning: Elias Lindholm

Original Selection: Jonathan Drouin

With the third-overall pick, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected Halifax Mooseheads, Jonathan Drouin. A teammate of MacKinnon’s in junior, he looked like a can’t-miss prospect after being named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) regular season MVP, Playoff MVP, as well as leading Halifax to a Memorial Cup Championship. Unfortunately, his success never translated to the NHL, as he has just two 50-point seasons over his nine-year career.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the re-draft, Tampa instead goes with Swedish center Elias Lindholm to be their second-line center behind Steven Stamkos. A player who has eclipsed the 75-point mark twice in his career, he has also developed into one of the best two-way centers in the league, finishing second in voting for the Selke after the 2021-22 season. While the original pick did not work out for the Lightning, it worked out in the end as they flipped Drouin for Mikhail Sergachev, who became a key member of their back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2020 and 2021.

4th Overall – Nashville Predators: Josh Morrissey

Original Selection: Seth Jones

The Nashville Predators were ecstatic when they had the opportunity to draft American defenceman Seth Jones with the fourth-overall pick. After a successful junior career where he helped lead the Portland Winterhawks to the 2013 Memorial Cup, he was seen as the best defenceman available for selection. In the end, he only played 199 games for the Predators before being shipped to the Columbus Blue Jackets for another former Winterhawk in center, Ryan Johansen.

In hindsight, the better option in this position would have been defenceman Josh Morrissey who was originally drafted 13th overall by the Winnipeg Jets. While both have had success over their career, the Jets defenceman has developed into one of the best defenders in the league, posting a career-high 76 points in 78 games this past season. As for Jones, while he can still play big minutes at the NHL level, he hasn’t had the same type of impact the former Prince Albert Raider has over the past decade.

5th Overall – Carolina Hurricanes: Juuse Saros

Original Selection: Elias Lindholm

While the Carolina Hurricanes would have loved to re-draft Lindholm, he is unavailable, so instead, they turn their focus to the net and draft Finnish goaltender Juuse Saros. Originally the 99th selection by the Nashville Predators, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound goalie has developed into one of the best puck-stoppers in the game, finishing as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the 2021-22 season. While some may argue against the idea of drafting a goaltender in the top five, he has developed into one of the most valuable players from this draft 10 years later.

One of the biggest question marks of the past few seasons for the Hurricanes has been goaltending. While they have gotten good goaltending overall, they don’t have one that can play 60-plus games a season like Saros has each of the last two seasons. Combine their defensive play with his ability to stop the puck, and they may be setting records for the fewest goals allowed in a season.

6th Overall – Calgary Flames: Bo Horvat

Original Selection: Sean Monahan

Coming out of junior, there was a ton of hype around Sean Monahan, and for good reason. As captain of the Ottawa 67’s, he recorded his second straight 78-point season and was projected to be the team’s franchise center for the next decade. While he had some good years with the Calgary Flames, injuries have started causing problems for him to the point where it is unknown how effective he will be in the future. For that reason, instead, the Flames use the sixth-overall pick to select another Ontario Hockey League (OHL) center Bo Horvat of the London Knights.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over the last decade, Horvat has proven the scouts right, becoming a top-six center at the NHL level. One of the best faceoff takers in the league, he has also become a goal-scoring machine on the power play, surpassing the 30-goal mark in each of the last two seasons. A player that would fit in well with Calgary’s game plan, it is safe to say the two would have been a near-perfect match.

7th Overall – Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Original Selection: Darnell Nurse

One of the few picks that stayed the same in the re-draft, the Edmonton Oilers still select Soo Greyhounds defenceman Darnell Nurse seventh overall. He has developed exactly as they hoped over the past decade, becoming their number one defenceman during that time. A physical presence who isn’t afraid to get in front of shots, he has also been able to showcase his offensive side, recording 30 or more points in each of the past five seasons.

The decision to re-draft Nurse was not an easy one as there are other defencemen on this list that could have taken his spot, but in the end, it is the right move. He has really grown with this group, and while his contract is pricey, he is a great fit with the team. A leader on and off the ice; it is safe to say the Oilers made the right move by bringing him into their organization.

8th Overall – Buffalo Sabres: MacKenzie Weegar

Original Selection: Rasmus Ristolainen

In 2013, the Buffalo Sabres were looking for an impact defenceman to add to their organization. They decided to go with Finnish defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen who, at the time, was impressing at the pro level in Finland. A physical force on the blue line, he played over 500 games with Buffalo before being moved to the Philadelphia Flyers at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Ristolainen has developed into a decent NHL defenceman, but he has seen a steady decline in play over the past few seasons. Instead, in the re-draft, the Sabres pick defender MacKenzie Weegar who was originally a seventh-round selection by the Panthers. A player who has continually improved year after year, he would have looked great skating next to Rasmus Dahlin and may have helped break Buffalo’s long playoff drought.

9th Overall – Vancouver Canucks: Jake Guentzel

Original Selection: Bo Horvat

With Horvat already selected, the Vancouver Canucks head to the United States Hockey League (USHL) to draft forward Jake Guentzel. Originally selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Penguins, the former Sioux City Musketeers recorded 73 points in 63 games during his draft year, leading him to be named the USHL’s Rookie of the Year. A smaller forward who was listed at 5-foot-10, 157 pounds when he was drafted, he is the only player from this draft class drafted outside the top 15 who has recorded more than 350 career points.

While the Canucks are desperate for center depth, it would have been fun watching what Guentzel could do next to Elias Pettersson. He has already shown how successful he can be beside players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, so it is easy to picture what he would look like next to Vancouver’s superstar. He has developed into a dynamic forward in the last few seasons, and it is safe to say that he would have found similar success on the West Coast.

10th Overall – Dallas Stars: Oliver Bjorkstrand

Original Selection: Valeri Nichushkin

The Dallas Stars went big with the 10th-overall pick as they drafted Valeri Nichushkin out of Russia. While the pick has turned out well overall, it took a long time and a trip back to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to develop into the player that he has become. Unfortunately, due to uncertainty about his future following an off-ice incident during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he drops out of the first round in the re-draft.

What a release from Oliver Bjorkstrand 😳🎯 pic.twitter.com/prt5F3iELp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2023

Instead of Nichushkin, the Stars go with Portland Winterhawks winger Oliver Bjorkstrand. The former third-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets has developed into a consistent 20-goal scorer at the NHL level, as well as a clutch performer based on his performance for the Seattle Kraken in the 2023 postseason. While he may not be as big as the Russian winger Dallas took, the Stars would not have to worry about him leaving the league for a few seasons and never returning to their organization.

11th Overall – Philadelphia Flyers: André Burakovsky

Original Selection: Samuel Morin

The Philadelphia Flyers were looking to add some size to their blue line during the 2013 Draft, so with the 11th pick, they selected 6-foot-6 Samuel Morin of the Rimouski Océanic. He looked pro-ready but never was able to make the jump to the NHL full-time, spending most of his career bouncing between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia. At the end of the 2022 season, he announced his retirement due to injury.

In his place, the Flyers go with Swedish winger André Burakovsky. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion could have added a bit more scoring to a lineup that already had Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek. Injuries are tough to predict and, in this case, are a major reason why Morin was never able to develop into the player he could have.

12th Overall – Phoenix Coyotes: Seth Jones

Original Selection: Max Domi

Coming out of the OHL, Max Domi was considered a top prospect on a stacked London team. He, along with Horvat, had reached the Memorial Cup in back-to-back seasons while leading all players in his birth year with 87 points. Up until this point he has had a solid career, posting 370 points in 581 games and doesn’t fall too far in our re-draft.

While Domi was a good pick, in the re-draft, the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes) jump at the opportunity to select Jones, who slid all the way from fourth overall. At the time, the Coyotes were one year removed from their trip to the Conference Final and were coming off a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs. Adding the mobile defenceman to their team would have been a fantastic move that may have prevented them from missing the playoffs each of the next seven seasons.

13th Overall – Winnipeg Jets: Shea Theodore

Original Selection: Josh Morrisey

Josh Morrisey has developed into one of the best defencemen in the NHL, but as he is unavailable, the Winnipeg Jets must look elsewhere. In the re-draft, they stay in the Western Hockey League (WHL), drafting Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Shea Theodore. Overall, not a bad tradeoff, as they still get a top-pair defender in the draft.

Now with the Vegas Golden Knights, Theodore has established himself as one of the most consistent defenders in the league. He has hit the 40-point mark in each of his last four seasons and helped Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final twice since they joined the league in 2017-18. While he has yet to be a finalist for an award at the NHL level, he is one of the most valuable defencemen in the league.

14th Overall – Columbus Blue Jackets: Ryan Pulock

Original Selection: Alexander Wennberg

Columbus was looking for their future first-line center, so with the 14th-overall pick, they selected Alexander Wennberg out of Sweden. He had a strong season in HockeyAllsvenskan with Djurgårdens IF and showed he was capable of competing against older competition. Now with the Seattle Kraken, he has carved out a decent career so far, eclipsing the 600 games and 300-point mark this season.

Looking back, the Blue Jackets’ best option would have been to select defenceman Ryan Pulock with this pick. Originally selected one spot after, he would have been the perfect partner for Zach Werenski and would have allowed Columbus to build around that pair. A team that was, at the time, in need of a solid, right-shot defenceman, it was surprising they didn’t go down that road initially knowing the talent that was available at the draft.

15th Overall – New York Islanders; Pavel Buchnevich

Original Selection: Ryan Pulock

With Ryan Pulock off the board, the New York Islanders focus on offence, jumping at the opportunity to draft Russian winger Pavel Buchnevich. Originally selected in the third round by their rivals, the New York Rangers, the Islanders add a player who has recorded at least 65 points in each of the last two seasons. A good combination of size and skill, he would be a welcomed addition to an Islanders team that needed help on the wings.

Looking back, it would have been interesting to see where Buchnevich would have fit in with New York in 2016-17. With players like John Tavares and Brock Nelson, and Ryan Strome down the middle, there is little doubt he would have been able to exceed the 20-point mark he hit in his rookie season. One of the steals of the 2013 Draft, he would have also been causing the Rangers headaches for years, which may have been the biggest win of all for Islanders fans.

16th Overall – Buffalo Sabres: Max Domi

Original Selection: Nikita Zadorov

The 2013 first round had a theme for the Sabres, draft big defenceman. After taking Ristolainen eighth overall, they turned their focus to the OHL, selecting 6-foot-4 Nikita Zadorov. Another member of that powerhouse team in London, he recorded 25 points in his first season, but was more known as a player that was ready to throw massive hits whenever he got the chance. While he has developed into a solid defender at the NHL level, he does drop in the re-draft but is still a first-round selection.

Max Domi, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

After being passed on early, Domi finally hears his name called at 16th overall. Still a top-20 pick, he would have looked great playing beside players like Ryan O’Reilly, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. While the Sabres did need to stock up on defenceman at that time, the scrappy forward would have been a welcomed addition to the group.

17th Overall – Ottawa Senators: Alexander Wennberg

Original Selection: Curtis Lazar

Coming out of junior, Curtis Lazar was seen as a can’t miss prospect. As a rookie, he played a key part in the Edmonton Oil Kings’ run to the Memorial Cup in 2012 and had dominated the Canada Winter Games in 2011, tying the then-record with 12 goals during the tournament. A prospect that was rushed into the NHL, he has developed into a solid fourth-line center that is effective on the penalty kill.

After being passed over at 14th overall, the Senators take Wennberg with the 17th pick in our re-draft. The middle-six center brings a lot of value as he can not only kill penalties but also contribute to the power play. While the Swedish forward is not going to blow anyone away with his play, he has had a good enough career to warrant a mid-first-round selection.

18th Overall – San Jose Sharks: Brett Pesce

Original Selection: Mirco Müller

With their first pick in the 2013 Draft, the San Jose Sharks wanted to add a big defenceman who could skate well and contribute at both ends of the ice. That led them to pick Everett Silvertips defenceman Mirco Müller who put up 31 points in 63 games during his first WHL season. While he would play for the Sharks during his career, he managed just 185 games at the NHL level heading to Sweden for the 2020-21 season before making his way back home to play in the Swiss NL (National League).

Instead of Müller, the Sharks go with a different defenceman in Brett Pesce. The third-round pick by the Hurricanes is exactly what they hoped their original pick would develop into, as he recorded his first 30-point, 110-block season in 2022-23. A consistent matchup defenceman that can play top minutes for any organization, he continues to be one of the top under-the-radar players in the league.

19th Overall – Columbus Blue Jackets: Sean Monahan

Original Selection: Kerby Rychel

Heading into the 2013 Draft, there was a lot to like about Kerby Rychel. He had posted back-to-back 70-plus-point campaigns in the OHL, which led to him being drafted 19th overall by the Blue Jackets. Ten years later, he has retired, with his last game coming during the 2019-20 season, finishing his career with a total of 43 games played at the NHL level.

After being passed over earlier in the draft, Monahan drops all the way to 19th overall. He still is an effective piece to organizations across the league, but as mentioned previously, he has suffered major injuries, which have created questions about his future. Still a top-20 pick, he finds a new home in Columbus during the re-draft.

20th Overall – Detroit Red Wings: Jonathan Drouin

Original Selection: Anthony Mantha

With their first-round pick, the Detroit Red Wings went with big winger Anthony Mantha. Listed at 6-foot-4, 201 pounds, he led the QMJHL with 50 goals and led all players in his birth year with 89 points. He ended up playing 302 games, posting 195 points with the Red Wings before being dealt to the Washington Capitals during the 2020-21 season.

Ten years later, while Mantha remains a solid pick, the Red Wings scoop up Drouin, who fell all the way from third overall. While this is really a coin flip, the former Lightning forward does add slightly more value as he can play center as well. Looking back, it is also possible that bringing him into a veteran-led locker room with players like Daniel Alfredsson, Niklas Kronwall, Pavel Datsyuk, and Henrik Zetterberg could have helped his development and turned him into the player he was projected to be.

21st Overall – Toronto Maple Leafs: Andrew Copp

Original Selection: Frédérik Gauthier

Frédérik Gauthier looked like the real deal when the Toronto Maple Leafs selected him 21st in 2013. He continued to climb the draft rankings all season and, at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, towered over his opponents. While on paper, he looked great, he wasn’t able to find his footing at the NHL level, playing 178 games before heading off to Switzerland last season.

Instead of going with Gauthier in the re-draft, the Maple Leafs select Andrew Copp, who has developed into a solid two-way forward at the NHL level. One of the steals of the draft, he was originally selected in the fourth round by the Jets after a successful season at the University of Michigan. Toronto still gets their two-way forward, just one that is a little shorter than they had originally hoped for.

22nd Overall – Calgary Flames: Anthony Mantha

Original Selection: Emile Poirier

With the 22nd-overall pick, Calgary took a big swing, selecting Gatineau Olympiques forward Émile Poirier. Ranked 39th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he was coming off of a 70-point, 101-penalty-minute season in what was his second QMJHL season. While he found success at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, he never did develop into an NHL player, playing in eight games with the Flames, with the last one coming during the 2015-16 season.

After Detroit selected Drouin in the re-draft, Mantha slide just two slots and finds himself developing in Calgary with the likes of Mark Giordano, Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau. Looking back, this is a switch Flames management would have loved to make as they would have gotten a player who would make an impact for them at the NHL level. While reaching on players sometimes pays off, it is clear this move did not, as Calgary missed on their second first-rounder of the draft.

23rd Overall – Washington Capitals: Anthony Duclair

Original Selection: André Burakovsky

With Burakovsky off the board, the Washington Capitals stay with the forward group, drafting Anthony Duclair out of the Québec Remparts system. Originally a third-round selection, the speedy winger makes a major jump, moving up 57 spaces in the re-draft. An Ivan Hlinka Memorial Gold Medalist, it is safe to say Washington still gets a solid, offensive winger with their selection.

While Duclair has bounced around the league a bit over his career, it is hard to argue against his production. He is over a half-point per game in 490 NHL games and has delivered big moments for the Panthers during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff. Another steal from the 2013 Draft, he has bounced back from his Achilles injury and is showing the league he still is one of the fastest players in the entire NHL.

24th Overall – Vancouver Canucks: Tristan Jarry

Original Selection: Hunter Shinkaruk

Canuck fans were ecstatic when Vancouver selected Hunter Shinkaruk 24th overall back in 2013. He was a top-20 pick on most mock drafts, so for him to be available so late in the first round was considered a massive win for the organization. Unfortunately, due to injury, he never was able to live up to his potential, playing only 15 NHL games before making the move to Russia.

With Vancouver moving out Cory Schneider earlier in the draft, in the re-draft, they use the 24th pick to replace him with local goaltender Tristan Jarry. The pride of Surrey, BC, was originally drafted in the second round after a successful second season with the Edmonton Oil Kings. While it took a few years to develop into the goaltender he has become, this pick would have provided Vancouver with a lot more value than the one they originally made.

25th Overall – Montreal Canadians: Rasmus Ristolainen

Original Selection: Michael McCarron

Just like Toronto, the Montreal Canadians went bold, selecting Michael McCarron with the 25th-overall pick. Ranked 35th among North American Skaters according to NHL Central Scouting, he was a member of the US National Development U18 Team when drafted. A player who has bounced between the AHL and NHL throughout his career, he can now be found in Nashville’s system.

In the re-draft, this is where Ristolainen finally hears his name called. As mentioned, he developed into a good defenceman but isn’t the top-pair defender he was projected to be. Regardless, the re-draft pick is a massive win for Montreal as they add size to their defensive core.

26th Overall – Anaheim Ducks: Nikita Zadorov

Original Selection: Shea Theodore

Originally, the Anaheim Ducks scored big by drafting Shea Theodore late in the first round, but as he is unavailable, they go with another defender in Nikita Zadorov. The former London Knight has developed into a solid second-pair defenceman who plays a physical game and can kill penalties. While he isn’t a flashy player, he provides great value and showed his goal-scoring ability this season, recording a career-high 14 goals.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Where Zadorov would help the Ducks most is in their physical presence. Over the past three seasons, Anaheim ranks 30th out of 32 teams in hits thrown per 60. He would provide a great veteran presence on a young team that is about to take over the NHL.

27th Overall – Columbus Blue Jackets: Artturi Lehkonen

Original Selection: Marko Daňo

With their third first-round pick in 2013, Columbus selected Marko Daňo out of the KHL. The Slovakian winger put on an impressive season for HC Slovan Bratislava, showing that he was ready to compete at the pro level. Fast forward 10 years, his NHL career looks finished after 141 games as he has been over in Czechia for the last two seasons.

In his place, the Blue Jackets select Finnish winger Artturi Lehkonen. Originally a second-round pick by Montreal, he has become a solid middle-six forward and played a key role for Colorado on their Stanley Cup Championship team. A veteran of 476 games in the NHL, he surpassed the 50-point mark in 2022-23 and continues to get better with age.

28th Overall – Calgary Flames: Carter Verhaeghe

Original Selection: Morgan Klimchuk

After posting 76 points in 72 games for the Regina Pats in his draft year, Morgan Klimchuk was selected by the Flames with the 28th pick in 2013. The winger also had an impressive U18 tournament, which helped elevate him into becoming a first-round pick. Fast forward a decade later, and while he is not playing anymore, he is still involved in hockey as he was part of the Victoria Royals coaching staff during the 2022-23 season.

In his place, the Flames select Carter Verhaeghe out of the Niagara IceDogs program. While it has taken a while for the former third-round pick to find his footing at the NHL level, he is starting to become one of the top offensive wingers in the league, posting a career-high 73 points during the 2022-23 season. An underdog who is making the most of the opportunity the Panthers have given him, he is one of the few players in the league that can say they scored an overtime goal in the Stanley Cup Final after his winner during Game 3 of the 2023 Championship series.

29th Overall – Dallas Stars: Tyler Bertuzzi

Original Selection: Jason Dickinson

After a strong performance for the Guelph Storm, the Stars selected Jason Dickinson 29th overall. A solid, two-way center, the idea was that he would develop into a top-six forward that could play both the penalty kill and power play. While he has a decent career, suiting up for 361 games so far, he has developed into a fourth-line player that can jump into the middle-six for a short time if injuries hit.

Ten years later, the Stars choose winger Tyler Bertuzzi who was originally selected in the second round by the Detroit Red Wings. A player who is always trying to get under the opposition’s skin, he has rounded into a solid top-six forward, surpassing the 45-point mark in three of the last four seasons. While Dallas already has some solid wingers on their team, his addition would make them an even stronger unit up front.

30th Overall – Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalík

Original Selection: Ryan Hartman

With the final pick of the first round, the Blackhawks selected Ryan Hartman out of the OHL. The Plymouth Whalers forward put up 60 points in 56 games during his OHL rookie season while also getting the chance to play for Team USA at the U18s that year. Since then, he has developed into a player that can play up and down the lineup and recently surpassed the 500-game mark at the NHL level.

While Harman provides value to the lineup, in the re-draft, Chicago goes with Dominik Kubalík 30th overall. Originally a seventh-round pick by the L.A. Kings, he played over 200 games for the Blackhawks before moving to Detroit prior to the 2022-23 season. A late bloomer, he has already eclipsed the 160-point mark for his career in just 283 games and is just one of two seventh-rounders to surpass the 150-point mark from this draft class.

2013 Draft Success

A decade later, it is clear there was a ton of talent that came out of the 2013 Draft. Thirty-eight players have already hit the 100-point mark for their career, while two goaltenders have recorded at least 100 wins. A deep class with plenty of late-round gems, the development of these players has been exciting to watch over the past 10 years.



